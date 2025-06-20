Businesses recognized at Chamber awards night

95°F
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
June 19, 2025 - 5:03 pm
 

The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce’s annual installation and awards night featured many business owners in town and even had an appearance, albeit an A.I.-generated one, by Audrey Hepburn.

Miss Hepburn made her appearance because of the event’s theme, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” With that theme came an appropriate menu for dinner - eggs, bacon, sausage and biscuits and gravy.

Rep. Dina Titus helped kick off the evening by addressing the crowd while emphasizing the importance of small businesses.

“It’s so important that we support small businesses, especially during these times when the challenges are so great, whether it’s workforce development, supply chains, tariffs and taxes,” Titus said. “Small businesses really are the engine of our economy. They employ more people than big businesses all across the country.”

She praised the chamber and its CEO, Jill Rowland Lagan, for the work they do in supporting the businesses of Boulder City.

Titus said Boulder City is the gateway to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area and all the outdoor activities that comes with it.

“Outdoor recreation hires a lot of people,” she said. “They think of tourism on the Las Vegas Strip, but today, people want to get outside and enjoy our national parks.”

This year’s guest speaker was Nat Trodahl, who is a speaker, author and the newest member of the chamber’s board. One of her topics was leadership.

“Everyone in this room is a leader,” she said. “You’re a leader at home, at church, maybe Little League, at work or maybe in the community. So, when I talk about leadership, it’s the kind that shapes communities. My job is to help you get out of survival mode and running on stress and instead, start showing up with energy, purpose and focus.”

The award winners this year, as voted upon by the Chamber’s board, included:

• Bert Hansen (Business Person of the Year): Jessica Whittaker

• Eva McGarvey Chamber Member of the Year: Kristen Byers

• Alice Isenberg Memorial: Michelle Caven

• Bob Sears Lifetime: Janet Denning

• Goldie Begley Energizer Award: Laura Robertson

• Non-Profit of the Year: Devon Tilman

• Youth Community Achievement Award: B.C. Bears Football

• Business of the Year: Monster Museum

• Special Recognition (110% Award): Mckenna Taylor

• Jill’s Jewel: Leyla Matzke

• Grant Award Winner: Holly Whittwer

“Boulder City never disappoints when it comes to selection options for community awards,” Rowland Lagan said after the event. “This year was a very tough decision process for the board, but the 2025 recipients are all remarkable and deserving as they have been excellent leaders and entrepreneurs in Boulder City.”

