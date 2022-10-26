69°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Teen dies from infection by brain-eating amoeba

By Marvin Clemons Special to the Boulder City Review
October 26, 2022 - 4:07 pm
 
(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) A boat cruises past the Kingman Wash area within the Lak ...
(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) A boat cruises past the Kingman Wash area within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in May 2021. A teen, who died from a rare brain-eating amoeba, likely was exposed to the organism while in the area the weekend of Sept. 30, according to the National Park Service.

A Clark County teen has died from a rare brain-eating amoeba that he was probably infected with while in Lake Mead, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The male may have been exposed to the organism the weekend of Sept. 30 in the Kingman Wash area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area, park officials said in a statement. The teen, whose name and age were not made public, began to develop symptoms about a week later.

“Naegleria fowleri is commonly found in bodies of warm freshwater, such as lakes and rivers, and geothermal water, such as hot springs,” the health district said. “The amoeba infects people by entering the body through the nose and traveling to the brain. It cannot infect people if swallowed and is not spread from person to person. The infection is extremely rare, and almost always fatal.”

The death rate from such an infection is more than 97 percent, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. Only four people have survived out of 154 known infected individuals in the United States from 1962 to 2021.

“My condolences go out to the family of this young man,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer for SNHD. “While I want to reassure the public that this type of infection is an extremely rare occurrence, I know this brings no comfort to his family and friends at this time.”

The CDC notified the district that Naegleria fowleri was confirmed as the cause of the patient’s illness. Infection with the amoeba causes primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a brain infection that initially includes headache, fever, nausea or vomiting and progresses to stiff neck, seizures and coma that can lead to death.

Symptoms usually begin about five days after infection but can start within one to 12 days. Once symptoms start, the disease progresses rapidly and usually causes death within about five days.

The amoeba is naturally occurring, and there is no routine test for Naegleria fowleri.

“The National Park Service, working with the NPS Office of Public Health, has made the decision to continue to allow recreational swimming at Lake Mead National Recreation as the organism exists naturally and commonly in the environment but disease is extremely rare,” Dr. Maria Said, U.S. Public Health Service officer, said in the statement. “However, recreational water users should always assume there is a risk anytime they enter warm freshwater.”

Recommended precautions from the CDC include avoiding jumping or diving into bodies of warm freshwater, especially during the summer; holding your nose shut, using nose clips or keeping your head above water when in bodies of warm freshwater; avoiding putting your head underwater in hot springs and other untreated geothermal waters; and avoiding digging in or stirring up, the sediment in shallow warm freshwater.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Gov. Steve Sisolak spoke about the need to provide ...
Ground broken for trafficking victims’ healing center
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

As ground was broken Tuesday morning for St. Jude’s Ranch for Children’s Healing Center, those attending the ceremony heard about the life-changing impact it will have on the lives of sex trafficking victims by a survivor and the people working to make the facility a reality.

(Image courtesy Boulder City) An .81 acre grassy area inside Veterans’ Memorial Park will bec ...
City to build dog park on grassy area
Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

City Council voted to approve the city-funded .81-acre dog park planned for Veterans’ Memorial Park on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City) The red square at the corner of Nevada Way and Quartzite Road des ...
Plan for new fire substation moves forward
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Planning Commission recommended approval to amend the city’s master plan future land use map and rezone about two acres for a new fire substation at 201 Nevada Way, as well as discussed parking and sound details surrounding the old Flamingo Motel’s transformation into a retail establishment and parking related to Duke’s Storage’s expansion during its Oct. 19 meeting.

(Jimmy Romo/Boulder City Review) Alan Goya stands on the lawn below the Bureau of Reclamation' ...
Historic lawn to be removed
By Jimmy Romo Boulder City Review

The Lower Colorado Bureau of Reclamation is planning to replace one of the first lawns in Boulder City with desert landscaping, again.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Matt Fox, center, owner and operator of the Boulder ...
Business Beat: Boulder Dam Restaurant to open
By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Boulder Dam Restaurant, which is scheduled to open Friday, Oct. 28, is in an old familiar place but with a completely new outlook.

Take charge of prediabetes to prevent progression
By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health

Did you know that one in three adults are diagnosed with prediabetes? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020 there were an estimated 88 million adults, or 34.5 percent, of the U.S. adult population, diagnosed with prediabetes.

(Photo courtesy Robert Fahnestock) The city has settled a lawsuit with BFE LLC regarding the us ...
City, BFE settle for $0 regarding tankers at airport
By Mark Credico Boulder City Review

Boulder City reached a zero-dollar settlement with BFE LLC regarding operation of mobile fuel tankers at the Boulder City Municipal Airport.

(Courtesy Boulder City Fire Department)
Tips to stay safe on Halloween
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

With Halloween quickly creeping around the corner, staying safe is just as important as the fun.

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) The sun rises over Teresa Lake in Great Basin National ...
Pipeline’s demise brings relief — for now
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

For more than 30 years, Southern Nevada water officials had a simple plan to fuel the valley’s explosive growth: pump groundwater from rural valleys in eastern Nevada to Las Vegas.