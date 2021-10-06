Tedder eager to help town thrive

Boulder City’s new City Manager Taylour Tedder has been on the job for two months and in that time has jumped into work feet first.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City City Manager Taylour Tedder has been on the job since August and said he is looking forward to getting more involved in the community.

In order the for the community to get to know Tedder better, the Boulder City Review recently interviewed him, asking about his historic preservation ideas for the city, his relationships with City Council and staff, what he enjoys doing in his spare time and what he is looking forward to with his job.

Before becoming city manager, Tedder was the assistant city manager in Leavenworth, Kansas. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas, in 2011 and a Master of Public Administration from Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas, in 2013.

How has the city compared to your original first impressions?

Before beginning work in Boulder City, I knew there was an exceptional staff team. My original expectations have been greatly exceeded daily. Everyone, from the front-line employees to department directors, genuinely care about the level of service offered to our residents. I have also been impressed by the efficiencies and processes in place for city operations to run smoothly. Examples include the SeeClickFix offering on our website to report concerns and service needed, to our Public Works processes to keep our utilities up and running.

Historic preservation is a big issue in town. Do you have any specific goals regarding preservation? Or ideas for repurposing buildings so they can retain their historic significance?

Ultimately, my goal is to achieve community consensus and support; it is the best way to ensure preservation efforts work. We’ve received some input on proposed changes to the city’s historic preservation ordinance, and I would like to see some additional conversations occur. The pandemic has stymied some of those efforts. I hope by the end of the year we can engage the community in these conversations. The ultimate goal of historic preservation is to ensure buildings are utilized at their highest and best use. Through many of the programs we currently have for funding assistance we can ensure our historic buildings do not fall into disrepair and remain for generations to come.

There has been a great deal of contention in City Hall in the past few years. Do you have any plans to create a better working environment?

I can’t speak to the past, however, I can speak to what I’ve seen in my nearly two months with the city. There is always uncertainty when an organization undergoes major leadership changes. Since arriving, council has indicated its support for me, the staff and our efforts. I appreciate all Michael Mays did as acting city manager for keeping staff motivated and on task. His high level of organization and implementation of project tracking made the transition very smooth. Employees did a phenomenal job, going above expectations to deliver a high level of service to the community. I believe coming together as a team and looking to the future will further these efforts, especially recognizing employees when recognition is due, continuing to improve morale.

Are there any projects that you would like to see accomplished during your tenure with the city?

Clearly we have several hot topics affecting the region that I am already hard at work on, such as water resources. Ensuring we do all we can at the city level to conserve water, and utilize our resources to the best of our abilities is of great importance. I’d also like to see the use of additional technologies to leverage our staff time in areas where it’s needed most. Overall, despite having many key projects, I’m planning to get additional input from staff, leadership and City Council members before developing a comprehensive road map for long-term initiatives. Stay tuned.

What activities or events, hobbies or community sponsored, are you looking forward to?

I’m looking forward to attending more community events. The level of community pride is evident everywhere I go, and it is contagious in a way that lends to the high public participation in nearly every event held in Boulder City. On a personal note, I’m also looking forward to exploring the Bootleg Canyon trails. As the former president of the Leavenworth Lions Club, I do look forward to being a part of a local civic organization in the city, as I’ve been invited to several great groups. It’s all about the right fit.

What do you enjoy doing when you’re not working?

I really enjoy spending time with my wife, Amber, and our rescue cats. We love exploring new places, cooking, home improvement projects and outdoor activities. After recently obtaining a new house, with the expert help from our Realtor, we are proud to call Boulder City our home.

Do you have a personal motto or mantra that you follow?

I like to live by treating everyone with the same high level of respect, not dependent on who they are or position they hold. Treating others the way you want to be treated goes a long way in building consensus, trust and friendships. I also believe transparency is a must in all aspects of local government.

What would people be most surprised to know about you?

I am a car fanatic. New, old, big, small, I love them all. When I was a kid, I could tell you what kind of car was driving down the road, in the dark, just by the illumination of the taillights. I also have a large collection of keys and license plates I’ve collected not only from my grandparents, but myself as well.

Who is your hero?

I can’t say that I have one specific hero. I believe many people are modern-day heroes; from our public safety staff to health care workers, we have many heroes living in our lives daily. A couple of exceptional people come to mind. Steve Jobs showed what resiliency and ingenuity can do in pioneering an industry. He never gave up and focused on accomplishing something great daily. Jack Canfield, the co-author of the “Chicken Soup” book franchise, is another, as he inspires growth and shares principles for attaining goals in life through his motivational speaking. At the end of the day, anyone can be a hero in our life, it’s showing recognition and appreciation for those exceptional people.

What is your favorite sports team?

As an alumni of Wichita State University, I am a big fan of their basketball team. Go Shockers! Of course, as a Kansas City native, I have an affinity for the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals. It was great seeing the Chiefs win the Super Bowl in 2020 for the first time in 50 years. I have been told, being in Southern Nevada, I may become an avid hockey fan at some point in the future.

