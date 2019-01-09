Take precautions against household hazards

I am continuing my series on household hazards this week with a few possibly forgotten areas of concern.

Cords on window dressings like blinds or curtains can present a strangling hazard to small children and infants. Among the steps to take to minimize the risks include considering the location. Never place a crib or bed under a window with dangling cords.

To keep children from getting tangled up, either secure all cords out of reach or trim them to a length that is only accessible to the adults in the home. Better yet, trade out window treatments for designs without cords.

The old rumor that most household accidents happen in the bathroom persists because it’s true. In addition to risk of slipping and falling, the bathroom is home to chemicals in soaps, makeup and perfumes. With so many potential dangers lurking in this one small room, it’s crucial to be careful.

Put locks or safety latches on cupboards that contain medications and toiletries. If you have prescription narcotics, it’s wise to keep them in a completely separate place, safely locked where no one but the person who needs them is able to gain access.

On a side note, there is a medication drop at the police department, inside the lobby at 1005 Arizona St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursday. This is for prescription medications only excluding vials, liquids and needles. Empty all of the medications you wish to dispose of out of the prescription bottles into one large zip-type bag for disposal. Please come only during the designated times for disposal.

Dec. 27. Assist other department: Officers assist with a fully engulfed dumpster fire at 3:24 a.m. in the 1400 block of Boulder City Parkway.

Parking: Code enforcement forwards parking issues on public streets to officers for enforcement at 8:05 p.m. in the 600 block of Paloma Drive.

Thought for the day: Issues on public streets/property are handled by the appropriate city department or division. Any private property issues are handled by the code enforcement office.

Dec. 28. Suspicious: The postal carrier finds a doorway splintered and the door ajar at 4:02 p.m. in the 600 block of Arizona Street.

Drugs: The traffic stop starts well and ends with the subject firmly stating the clothes he is wearing are not his own (along with the drugs therein) at 8:07 p.m. in the area of Wyoming Street and Avenue B.

Thought for the day: There must be a druggie school somewhere that has bogus success statistics on the clothing/vehicle/handbag denial strategy.

Dec. 29. Suspicious: The subject in the lobby is watching a relative’s home and states that the “disgruntled ex” may have kicked in the door to retrieve their property at 7:36 a.m. in the 600 block of Arizona Street (see Dec. 28).

See person: The caller would like to speak to an officer about someone leaving a box on the lawn with a dead fish in it at 6:55 p.m. in the 500 block of Avenue I.

Thought for the day: Somehow the Godfather comes to mind here.

Dec. 30. Family disturbance: The male half is outside the vehicle kicking dents in the door but both parties agree it is just a “slight” disagreement at 4:52 a.m. in the 600 block of Arrayo Way.

Suspicious: The man appears to be splitting his time between the ladies and men’s restroom but appears to have vandalized both at 4:56 a.m. in the 1200 block of Industrial Road.

Thought for the day: I wonder if the insurance lizard has experience with slight boot damage?

Dec. 31. Keep the peace: Officers are on scene to keep the peace for property pick up but one party isn’t feeling so peaceful at 11:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of Monterey Drive.

DUI: As if the drinking wasn’t enough, the driver decides to assume the identity of a wanted person at 11:31 p.m. in the 1300 block of Georgia Avenue.

Thought for the day: There isn’t a situation that can’t be made worse with just a little effort.

Jan. 1. Suspicious: The homeowners are out of town but the camera reveals two men running through the backyard at 10:38 a.m. in the 600 block of Malaga Drive.

Suspicious: The caller reports a man sleeping on the sidewalk and wearing only one shoe at 1:37 p.m. in the 100 block of Ville Drive.

Thought for the day: The two men, with leaf blowers, state they have sped up their usual routine because of outside temperatures.

Jan. 2. Disturbance: The manager calls to report problems with a tenant and a possible assault at 10:34 a.m. in the 900 block of Nevada Way.

Trespass: One subject leaves the room after a dispute with the roommate and is now locked out without his shoes at 5:11 p.m. in the 900 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: If at first you don’t succeed, just keep it up and you will eventually get formally trespassed.

Call(s) of the week: Wanted: The traffic stop begins well, however, the passenger decides it’s a good time to begin his New Year’s resolution for better health with a good run. The officer does not concur so the foot chase begins in earnest and culminates with a running, high tackle and wrestling match. There was a winner and the mug shot confirms it was not the new athlete at 11:19 a.m. Dec. 28 in the area of Boulder City Parkway and Gingerwood Drive.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.