News

Take charge of prediabetes to prevent progression

By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health
October 26, 2022 - 3:58 pm
 

Did you know that one in three adults are diagnosed with prediabetes? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020 there were an estimated 88 million adults, or 34.5 percent, of the U.S. adult population, diagnosed with prediabetes.

Prediabetes is a serious health condition with higher than normal blood sugar levels but not high enough to be diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Prediabetes can be a precursor to Type 2 diabetes. However, making a few lifestyle changes may help reverse prediabetes and prevent Type 2 diabetes.

Unfortunately, prediabetes doesn’t have any signs or symptoms. According to the Mayo Clinic, there are possible signs such as darkened skin on certain parts of the body (neck, armpits and groin).

Classic signs and symptoms of Type 2 diabetes include increased thirst, frequent urination, increased hunger, fatigue, blurred vision, numbness or tingling in the feet or hands, frequent infections, slow-healing sores and unintended weight loss.

Here are some statistics about diabetes.

▶ 34 million adults in the U.S. have Type 2 diabetes.

▶ Every 17 seconds an American is diagnosed with diabetes.

▶ 1.5 million new cases of diabetes are diagnosed in the U.S. every year.

▶ 11 percent of Nevadans are living with diabetes.

Among the steps you can take to combat diabetes and prediabetes are speak to your health care provider; lose excess weight; adopt a healthy diet; decrease added sugars (a lot); read nutrition labels; exercise regularly; get moving and get those steps in; and get enough sleep.

According to the Mayo Clinic, progression from prediabetes to Type 2 diabetes isn’t inevitable. Eating healthy foods, taking part in daily physical activity and staying at a healthy weight can help bring your blood sugar level back to normal.

The Mayo Clinic provides a detailed recommendation on healthy foods and dietary lifestyle changes that include healthy carbs, fiber-rich foods, heart-healthy fish, and good fats like avocados, nuts and canola, olive and peanut oils. Following a diabetic dietary plan can help control your blood sugar (glucose), manage your weight and control heart disease risk factors, such as high blood pressure and high blood fats.

Visit https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/diabetes/in-depth/diabetes-diet/art-20044295 for more information.

To Your Health is provided by the staff of Boulder City Hospital. For more information, call 702-293-4111, ext. 576, or visit bchcares.org.

THE LATEST
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Gov. Steve Sisolak spoke about the need to provide ...
Ground broken for trafficking victims’ healing center
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

As ground was broken Tuesday morning for St. Jude’s Ranch for Children’s Healing Center, those attending the ceremony heard about the life-changing impact it will have on the lives of sex trafficking victims by a survivor and the people working to make the facility a reality.

(Image courtesy Boulder City) An .81 acre grassy area inside Veterans’ Memorial Park will bec ...
City to build dog park on grassy area
Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

City Council voted to approve the city-funded .81-acre dog park planned for Veterans’ Memorial Park on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City) The red square at the corner of Nevada Way and Quartzite Road des ...
Plan for new fire substation moves forward
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Planning Commission recommended approval to amend the city’s master plan future land use map and rezone about two acres for a new fire substation at 201 Nevada Way, as well as discussed parking and sound details surrounding the old Flamingo Motel’s transformation into a retail establishment and parking related to Duke’s Storage’s expansion during its Oct. 19 meeting.

(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) A boat cruises past the Kingman Wash area within the Lak ...
Teen dies from infection by brain-eating amoeba
By Marvin Clemons Special to the Boulder City Review

A Clark County teen has died from a rare brain-eating amoeba that he was probably infected with while in Lake Mead, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

(Jimmy Romo/Boulder City Review) Alan Goya stands on the lawn below the Bureau of Reclamation' ...
Historic lawn to be removed
By Jimmy Romo Boulder City Review

The Lower Colorado Bureau of Reclamation is planning to replace one of the first lawns in Boulder City with desert landscaping, again.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Matt Fox, center, owner and operator of the Boulder ...
Business Beat: Boulder Dam Restaurant to open
By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Boulder Dam Restaurant, which is scheduled to open Friday, Oct. 28, is in an old familiar place but with a completely new outlook.

(Photo courtesy Robert Fahnestock) The city has settled a lawsuit with BFE LLC regarding the us ...
City, BFE settle for $0 regarding tankers at airport
By Mark Credico Boulder City Review

Boulder City reached a zero-dollar settlement with BFE LLC regarding operation of mobile fuel tankers at the Boulder City Municipal Airport.

(Courtesy Boulder City Fire Department)
Tips to stay safe on Halloween
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

With Halloween quickly creeping around the corner, staying safe is just as important as the fun.

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) The sun rises over Teresa Lake in Great Basin National ...
Pipeline’s demise brings relief — for now
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

For more than 30 years, Southern Nevada water officials had a simple plan to fuel the valley’s explosive growth: pump groundwater from rural valleys in eastern Nevada to Las Vegas.