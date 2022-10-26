Take charge of prediabetes to prevent progression

Did you know that one in three adults are diagnosed with prediabetes? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020 there were an estimated 88 million adults, or 34.5 percent, of the U.S. adult population, diagnosed with prediabetes.

Prediabetes is a serious health condition with higher than normal blood sugar levels but not high enough to be diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Prediabetes can be a precursor to Type 2 diabetes. However, making a few lifestyle changes may help reverse prediabetes and prevent Type 2 diabetes.

Unfortunately, prediabetes doesn’t have any signs or symptoms. According to the Mayo Clinic, there are possible signs such as darkened skin on certain parts of the body (neck, armpits and groin).

Classic signs and symptoms of Type 2 diabetes include increased thirst, frequent urination, increased hunger, fatigue, blurred vision, numbness or tingling in the feet or hands, frequent infections, slow-healing sores and unintended weight loss.

Here are some statistics about diabetes.

▶ 34 million adults in the U.S. have Type 2 diabetes.

▶ Every 17 seconds an American is diagnosed with diabetes.

▶ 1.5 million new cases of diabetes are diagnosed in the U.S. every year.

▶ 11 percent of Nevadans are living with diabetes.

Among the steps you can take to combat diabetes and prediabetes are speak to your health care provider; lose excess weight; adopt a healthy diet; decrease added sugars (a lot); read nutrition labels; exercise regularly; get moving and get those steps in; and get enough sleep.

According to the Mayo Clinic, progression from prediabetes to Type 2 diabetes isn’t inevitable. Eating healthy foods, taking part in daily physical activity and staying at a healthy weight can help bring your blood sugar level back to normal.

The Mayo Clinic provides a detailed recommendation on healthy foods and dietary lifestyle changes that include healthy carbs, fiber-rich foods, heart-healthy fish, and good fats like avocados, nuts and canola, olive and peanut oils. Following a diabetic dietary plan can help control your blood sugar (glucose), manage your weight and control heart disease risk factors, such as high blood pressure and high blood fats.

Visit https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/diabetes/in-depth/diabetes-diet/art-20044295 for more information.

To Your Health is provided by the staff of Boulder City Hospital. For more information, call 702-293-4111, ext. 576, or visit bchcares.org.