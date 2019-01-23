Stay aware, stay safe

Here are some more safety tips to keep in mind. Always be aware of your surroundings, especially at night. Get your exercise or run your errands in the daytime or early evening, not late at night.

Walk or jog/run in groups. Carry a cellular phone and stay alert to what’s happening around you; report suspicious behavior/activity. Plan your route and stay on populated, well-lit walkways. Keep your head up. Make quick eye contact with those around you and be observant of passing vehicles.

Don’t become distracted by talking on a cellphone or listening to an iPod or similar device. Keep a whistle within reach and use if threatened to signal for help. Yelling “Fire!” “Help!” or “Rape!” are ways of drawing attention and alerting people of your situation.

Hold your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon against an attacker. Carry a cellphone and call ahead to your destination to alert them that you’re on the way. Make sure you’re expected at a certain time so in the event you fail to show up, those expecting you will know enough to begin looking for you.

Walk with confidence and don’t let anyone violate your space. Trust your instincts. Anyone at any time can be a victim of a crime. If an unarmed attacker confronts you, believe in your ability to defend, distract or even incapacitate the attacker enough to escape. If you think that someone is following you, switch direction or cross the street. Walk toward an open store, restaurant or residence.

When parking, walking or returning to your car, travel in well-lit and populated areas. When on the go, wear sneakers or shoes that allow for added mobility.

Jan. 10. Family disturbance: The caller is in a dispute with the significant other and states all of their personal items have been thrown outside at 8:22 a.m. in the 800 block of Avenue A.

Family disturbance: The caller states that the neighbors are yelling and screaming at each other as they enter/exit the residence at 10:09 p.m. in the 800 block of Robinson Lane.

Thought for the day: Looks like at least one of the disgruntled parties has decided it’s easier to go to sleep and call it a day.

Jan. 11. Disturbance: A disruptive subject is throwing wheelchairs and causing a disturbance at 3:34 a.m. in the 900 block of Adams Boulevard.

DUI: The traffic stop goes awry when the driver fails field sobriety tests at 10:38 p.m. in the 1200 block of Boulder City Parkway.

Thought for the day: The wheelchair-toss champion may have won the battle but lost the war and is promptly escorted off the property.

Jan. 12. Wanted: The wanted subject runs into a little additional issue when drugs are found in the pants pocket at 8:21 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Family disturbance: The caller states that the ex is sitting on the front porch and isn’t welcome there at 9:56 p.m. in the 1300 block of Nadine Way.

Thought for the day: The wayward ex is shunted off to the neighbors for the night and will move on when a little less impaired.

Jan. 13. Domestic: What does out-of-control and battery on an elderly person have in common? You guessed it … silver bracelets at 11:18 a.m. in the 500 block of Sixth Street.

Lost property: The distraught caller asks if we can check the base of a nearby statue for a pocketbook they think may have been left there over an hour ago at 2:23 p.m. in the 400 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: There must be power in prayer; the purse and owner are reunited intact.

Jan. 14. Suspicious: The passerby reports two males wearing dark clothing sitting in the middle of the street at 12:47 a.m. in the 700 block of Capri Drive.

Assist: The caller wants clarification on someone purchasing vapes for juveniles at 9:25 a.m. in the 700 block of Avenue G.

Thought for the day: Nevada Revised Statutes 202.2493.2 confirms this is illegal and prosecutable.

Jan. 15. Vehicle burglary: The caller wants to report gas has been siphoned from their vehicle last night at 11:31 a.m. in the 200 block of Hallett Cove Court.

Auto theft: The caller reports an enclosed trailer containing a motorcycle has been stolen at 6:14 p.m. in the 1000 block of Industrial Road.

Thought for the day: The motorcycle is located in another jurisdiction; however, the trailer is still outstanding.

Jan. 16. DUI: The party is long over but the memory (and the payment plan) will last a long time at 1:02 a.m. in the area of U.S. Highway 93 and Pacifica Drive.

Traffic hazard: The construction arrows are showing a merge pattern that isn’t the same as the cones allow at 7:22 a.m. in the area of Adams and Buchanan boulevards.

Thought for the day: The auto rodeo concluded with only a few cone fatalities.

Call(s) of the week: Wanted: The caller states that the elderly neighbor just won’t leave and is requesting help getting them to leave; however, there is the little problem of the caller’s felony warrant at 8:07 a.m. Jan. 12 in the 1200 block of Potosi Drive. (The good news is the neighbor went home.)

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.