States cooperate on child custody issues

Again this week, I will attempt to address some common issues regarding child custody. The U.S. Constitution sets up the “Full Faith and Credit Clause” that requires judges to enforce valid judgments and decrees that are issued by courts in different states.

Tina Ransom

Almost every state has enacted the Uniform Child Custody Jurisdiction and Enforcement Act, which sets standards for courts to make custody determinations and standards for when a court must defer to an existing determination that originated in another state. While any child custody dispute will be technically challenging and emotionally difficult, it can be even harder to resolve when the parents live in different states. Thankfully, states work together to help crack down on child abduction and other concerns.

Sometimes, in custody disputes, one parent can make the decision to abscond with the children. This can be heartbreaking for the other parent. Fortunately, the law provides methods to help the parent bring the children back. When a parent abducts a child, the other parent’s remedies include relying on the criminal justice system and petitioning for different custody arrangement to prevent future repeat incidents. Parental abduction, in many cases, will implicate numerous federal and state laws.

The best bet in these types of situations is to leave the search to the experienced law enforcement officers and to allow the justice system to run its course. Parents are also free to hire their own private investigators, who may be able to devote additional time and resources to the case.

Children need protection, especially during tense domestic disputes when one parent may act on impulse without thinking through the consequences.

As a general rule, a court cannot modify a custody order made by a court in another state. Even if no order has been filed yet, as long as custody proceedings have begun, a court in another state cannot exercise jurisdiction or make its own custody determinations.

Jan. 16. Vandalism: The owners wake up to find the back window in their vehicle broken out at 8:01 a.m. in the 500 block of Arizona Street.

Family disturbance: The civil dispute becomes less than civil at 4:06 p.m. in the 1300 block of Elsa Way.

Thought for the day: If we aren’t teaching kids how to act we may be teaching them what to accept.

Jan. 17. Traffic hazard: Several oversized vehicles are protruding into travel lanes at 11:28 a.m. in the 500 block of Nevada Way.

Disturbance: The passenger is refusing to exit the caller’s vehicle at 2:53 p.m. in the 600 block of Avenue H.

Thought for the day: Downtown parking spaces are not like a famous shipping company. If it fits one way, make sure it fits the other, as well.

Jan. 18. Trespass: The unruly customer refuses to leave without encouragement and immediately returns upon our departure at 1:16 a.m. in the 500 block of Avenue B.

Petty theft: The caller reports missing cash from the residence after the owner allows a subject to spend the night at 10:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Eighth Street.

Thought for the day: No good deed goes unpunished may apply here.

Jan. 19. Property found: Local flight crews locate a vehicle abandoned in a very remote area at 7:13 a.m. in the desert area across from U.S. Highway 95 mile marker 46.

DUI: The vehicle is all over the road but comes to a sudden stop after a chance meeting with a tree at 6 p.m. in the 600 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: The day is considered a success when lost property is found, only a tree meets its demise and a drunk is off the road.

Jan. 20. Petty theft: The alcohol proves too tempting but the wallet is empty at 1:03 a.m. in the 1600 block of Boulder City Parkway.

Theft: A car dolly has come up missing at 2:09 p.m. in the 1500 block of Boulder City Parkway.

Thought for the day: Fortunately, another jurisdiction spotted a car dolly in an unusual location and the item is quickly located.

Jan. 21. Auto theft: The utility truck is stolen while the owner is sleeping at 4:33 a.m. in the 1000 block of Industrial Road.

Welfare check: The observant homeowner spots an elderly subject who appears disoriented and confused at 2:56 p.m. in the 1300 block of Esther Drive.

Thought for the day: Observant members of the public discover the stolen vehicle abandoned, looted and set on fire.

Jan. 22. Reckless: Officers locate a reckless driver and the subject gets a timeout to focus on bad choices at 1:48 a.m. in the area of mile marker 6 on Interstate 11.

Assist other department: A missing person is located for another jurisdiction and family members are relieved at 7:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Avenue H.

Thought for the day: And everyone gets the opportunity to start new tomorrow.

Call of the week. Fire: People in Bootleg Canyon call about bursts of black smoke coming from a distant building believed to be empty. Emergency crews jump into action and find the perspective from the canyon to the train depot deceptive and the locomotive chugging to life has caused quite a bit of commotion at 8:21 a.m. Jan. 17 in the area of Madrone Street and Franklin Lane.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.