73°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

State starts 988 hotline for mental health emergencies

By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health
July 27, 2022 - 2:13 pm
 
(Getty Images) As of July 16, people with a mental health emergency can call, text or chat 988 ...
(Getty Images) As of July 16, people with a mental health emergency can call, text or chat 988 and connect with trained suicide prevention and mental health crisis lifeline counselors. The 3-digit direct number is available 24/7 and is free to use.

If you or a loved one is in crisis, dial 988.

Effective July 16, people with a mental health emergency can call, text or chat 988 and connect with trained suicide prevention and mental health crisis lifeline counselors. The 3-digit direct number is available 24/7 where counselors provide free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.

Did you know the suicide rate in the U.S. has increased 30 percent since 1999, that one in five people above the age of 12 experience a mental health condition, and that suicide is now the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-34?

For every one person who dies by suicide annually, 316 people seriously consider suicide but go on to live.

The Trust for America’s Health, based in Washington, D.C., published in its annual report that deaths associated with alcohol, drugs and suicide took the lives of 186,763 Americans in 2020, a 20 percent one year increase in the combined death rate and the highest number of substance misuse deaths ever recorded for a single year.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Vital Statistics System, in 2020 Nevada reported a 26 percent drug overdose death rate and an 18.2 percent suicide rate. Like so many other states, Nevada lacks a strong mental health and treatment infrastructure.

In October 2020, the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020 was signed into law and required the Federal Communications Commission to establish 988 as the new, nationwide, 3-digit phone number for Americans in crisis to connect with suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors. The rules require all phone service providers to direct all 988 calls to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by July 16. The lifeline answered more than 2.1 million calls and 234,671 chats in 2020.

The 988 crisis help line will:

■ Connect a person in a mental health crisis to a trained counselor who can address their immediate needs and help connect them to ongoing care.

■ Reduce health care spending with more cost-effective early intervention.

■ Reduce use of law enforcement, public health and other safety resources.

■ Meet the growing need for crisis intervention.

■ Help end the stigma toward those seeking or accessing mental health care.

The help line is confidential, effective and safe.

To Your Health is provided by the staff of Boulder City Hospital. For more information, call 702-293-4111, ext. 576, or visit bchcares.org.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Lake Mead National Recreation Area) Lori Curry and her dog, Creena, kayak down the Colorado Ri ...
Kayaker drowns at Lake Mead
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A 31-year-old man drowned at Lake Mead National Recreation Area near SCUBA Beach on Wednesday evening after he went into the water to retrieve a loose inflatable kayak, according to the National Park Service.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Human remains were discovered Monday, July 25, at S ...
More remains found at Lake Mead
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

As water levels continue to decrease, another body has been discovered at Lake Mead. National Park Service rangers responded to a witness report of human remains spotted at Swim Beach in the Boulder Basin area of the lake at 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 25.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City officials will consider changing munic ...
Water district targets pool sizes to aid conservation
By Colton Poore Special to the Boulder City Review

As water managers grapple with shortages across the Southwest, pool sizes in the Las Vegas Valley are the next target slated for cuts.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) The city has installed new signs for school zones that show s ...
Signs clear up school zone confusion
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

School will be back in session in less than two weeks, and Boulder City Police Department is working to make commuting to class safer for children in town. The department has updated city signage that details school zone speed limits and hours of enforcement in an effort to keep the 350-400 student population who use school zones every day safe.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The Senior Center of Boulder City depends on volunteers to hel ...
City helps recruit volunteers
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

Boulder City is making an effort to recruit volunteers for local organizations. They are looking for volunteers in City Hall, police and fire departments, Emergency Aid of Boulder City, Senior Center of Boulder City, Lend a Hand of Boulder City, Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, Nevada Department of Veteran Services and Lakeview Terrace of Boulder City.

(Image courtesy Boulder City Fire Department) As summer temperatures continue to register tripl ...
Keep your cool as temperatures rise
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

It’s mid-July, and thermometers in the Southern Nevada area are rarely dropping below triple digits.

(Photo courtesy Eddie DiGangi) Eddie DiGangi, who was seriously hurt in the July 11 explosion a ...
Blast victim ‘lucky to be alive’
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

It was an ordinary Monday morning. Eddie DiGangi was at his station at Armorock Polymer Concrete where he worked as a machine operator. He had just spoken to his wife, Niki DiGangi, who also worked for the company, put in his noise-cancelling headphones and was starting to run his list of the pieces he needed to make that day.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo) Damage from wind at Fort Apache and Flamingo roads in Las ...
Wind common in Southern Nevada
By Colton Poore Special to the Boulder City Review

Everyone in Vegas seems to have a wind story this year.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City) Aaron Johnson, a commander with Boulder City Police Department, r ...
Boulder City Nuggets: Johnson broadens horizons at FBI academy
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The ability to gain a global perspective on law enforcement issues in seconds is just one of several benefits Boulder City Police Cmdr. Aaron Johnson gained after attending the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.