State of the City address is scheduled for Jan. 16

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Mayor Joe Hardy gives the State of the City address in 2024.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Mayor Joe Hardy gives the State of the City address in 2024.
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
January 9, 2025 - 5:01 pm
 

Mayor Joe Hardy will present the annual State of the City Address on Thursday, January 16, at the Boulder Creek Golf Course Pavillion. This year’s theme is “Empowering Our People, Enriching Our City.”

The city provided a quote from the mayor sent via email.

“The impact of our community goes far beyond city, county, even state boundaries,” Hardy wrote. “While our population may be smaller than our neighbors, our impact reaches across state lines. The annual State of the City event gives Boulder City a chance to share some of the amazing work being done for the community with residents as well as leaders across Southern Nevada. We have much to celebrate and share!”

Last year was the first time the speech was presented in-the-round with the mayor roving the circular stage wearing a wireless headset microphone. Much of the address centered on the concept of teamwork.

“I have a grandson who is 7 and he came up with this quote, ‘Teamwork is better than individual work.’ And you know, it is somewhat profound,” Hardy said. “When we work together with other people and other jurisdictions, we get things done.”

Hardy told a story about working on a picture puzzle with his grandkids.

“What I try to do is you look for the corners and then you try to fit everything around the corners,” he explained. “Well, in this puzzle, there weren’t any corners. So my grandkids, they figured that out faster than I did and they just put the puzzle together and when they did it together, it happened very quickly.”

Hardy proceeded to connect his puzzle story with the reason for his speech.

“And what we do in government is somewhat of a puzzle,” he said. “When we look at what our city does, working together, and working together with other entities, we come together as a community and do well.”

The event is free but an RSVP is required. RSVP by Jan. 9 by calling 702.293.9208 or email cityclerk@bcnv.org. For those unable to attend, the address will be live-streamed on the city’s website at www.bcnv.org/sotc.

