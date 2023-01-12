54°F
State of City set for Jan. 19

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
January 11, 2023 - 4:09 pm
 
Mayor Joe Hardy
Mayor Joe Hardy will deliver his first State of the City address Jan. 19 in the pavilion at Boulder Creek Golf Club, 1501 Veterans Memorial Drive. “Together We Serve” is the theme of the address.

The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with a social hour. Hardy’s address is set to start at 6 p.m.

Those attending are asked to RSVP to the city clerk by today. Reservations can be made by calling 702-293-9208 or emailing cityclerk@bcnv.org.

Hardy, who was elected mayor in the June 2022 primary, was sworn into office during a special City Council meeting Nov. 29 along with new council members Cokie Booth and Steve Walton.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

THE LATEST
(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) A barrel is exposed near tumbleweed at Lake Mead on Boul ...
Snow easy task: Winter storm surge may boost Lake Mead’s level
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

The Rocky Mountains snow season is off to a well-above-average start thanks to a recent surge of stormy weather across the West. But whether it will be enough to buoy levels at Lake Mead and along the Colorado River remains to be seen.

(Mark Credico/Boulder City Review) City Manager Taylour Tedder highlights progress staff has ma ...
City nears completion of strategic plan
By Mark Credico Boulder City Review

Members of the City Council received an update about its progress for its five-year strategic plan during its meeting Tuesday night, then passed every item unanimously except for one, which was removed because staff was making changes.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Mohammed Mesmarian, who is facing terror charges, ...
Man arrested in BC after attack at power facility
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Boulder City Review

A judge ordered a competency evaluation Tuesday, Jan. 10, for a man facing a terrorism charge after police said he set a car on fire at the MGM Mega Solar Array facility.

(Photo courtesy Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs) John Walker, who served in t ...
Train museum employee honored
By Mark Credico Boulder City Review

A staff member at Boulder City’s Nevada State Railroad Museum was named Nevada’s Veteran Employee of the Month on Friday.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Local trails, such as the Historic Railroad Tunnel Trail at La ...
City part of new tourism program
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A plan by Boulder City to position itself as a hub for visitors of all ages to connect with outdoor adventure opportunities in the area is one of six proposals recently selected by Travel Nevada to participate in a new Destination Development Demonstration program designed to build tourism.

Leaders set goals, resolutions for 2023
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Serving the community, providing a better solution to how the city treats its wastewater and dealing with higher costs and inflation top city leaders’ goals for the new year.

Film fest heads to Smith center
By Boulder City Review

After two years of virtual programming, the Dam Short Film Festival will be held in person.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) More than 50 silver dollars dating back to the 1870 ...
Silver dollars, tokens found in casino’s historic safe
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A bag full of silver dollars dating back to the 1870s, a bucket of change, some dice in an old cigar box and a box of blank checks were among the items discovered when a historic safe was opened at the Railroad Pass on Dec. 29.