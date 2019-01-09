State of City scheduled

Boulder City Mayor Rod Woodbury will present his State of the City address next week, continuing an annual tradition of informing city residents about past accomplishments and what to expect in the coming months.

Boulder City Mayor Rod Woodbury will give his State of the City address at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at the Boulder Creek Golf Club's pavilion. Those who want to attend need to RSVP to the city clerk’s office at 702-293-9208 by today, Jan. 10.

The presentation is free to the public and will take place Thursday, Jan. 17, at the Boulder Creek Golf Club’s pavilion, 1501 Veterans Memorial Drive. The social hour starts at 5 p.m., and the State of the City address will start at 6 p.m.

“I’m looking forward to attending my first State of the City address officially as city manager here in Boulder City,” said Al Noyola. “I anticipate Mayor Woodbury will discuss our updated strategic direction as well as the many measures we have taken in the last year to provide better customer service, transparency in operations and our fiscal integrity.”

Those who want to attend need to RSVP by the end of today, Jan. 10, to the city clerk’s office at 702-293-9208.

Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante said Woodbury’s speech will be streamed on Facebook Live.

At the 2018 State of the City, Woodbury focused his presentation on the city’s future and how it was planning to adapt with the opening of Interstate 11. He also talked about Boulder City High School, the Explorers program, Boulder City Animal Shelter, information technology upgrades, park and recreation facility upgrades, the new pool, Boulder City Municipal Court’s Breaking the Cycle drug court program and the landfill expansion.

