55°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

Staff recommends reinstating 10 city jobs

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
February 10, 2021 - 3:42 pm
 
Boulder City City revenues are expected to improve for fiscal year 2022, and staff is recommend ...
Boulder City City revenues are expected to improve for fiscal year 2022, and staff is recommending 10 open jobs be reinstated.

Staff is recommending 10 jobs be reinstated this next fiscal year because of the city’s improved financial outlook.

These open city positions were part of a hiring freeze in 2020 due to decreased revenues caused by the pandemic.

“The city revenues for fiscal year 2022 are expected to be nearly back to normal,” said Finance Director Diane Pelletier. “These positions were frozen to assure the city made it through the worst of the pandemic.”

The positions to be reinstated are: finance operations coordinator, police department secretary, electric engineer, water and sewer maintenance worker, fire captain, fire analyst, streets maintenance worker, landscape maintenance worker, public works technician inspector, and public works design and construction coordinator.

Pelletier and her staff are including them in the city’s budget for fiscal year 2022.

The proposed budget has an approximately $40.4 million general fund that includes $5.1 million in transfers to the risk management, vehicle equipment replacement, extraordinary maintenance, special projects in the capital improvement plan, compensated absences and special projects emergency reserve funds.

A special meeting for City Council to give input on the budget was scheduled for Feb. 10, but it was not completed by the Boulder City Review’s deadline.

The tentative budget is expected to be approved by council and sent to the department of taxation by April 15. A final one must be approved by May 31.

In January, Pelletier presented the city’s five-year financial plan to council and said revenues will be better than what they expected at the start of the pandemic.

“We budgeted 40 percent less revenues due to COVID; in reality, revenues are only 9 percent less. … Overall, we are in much better shape than what we thought we might be in,” said Pelletier.

According to the plan, general fund revenues for fiscal year 2022 are expected to be about $11 million, which is almost $3 million more than the previous year.

The More Cops and crime prevention funds will be 12 percent lower rather than the expected 40 percent, property tax revenue is expected to be 7 percent higher than what the city received in 2020 and all operating and emergency reserves are fully funded. The consolidated tax and infrastructure tax are expected to be much less than in previous years.

The city’s energy lease portfolio also is not expected to take a financial hit.

Reinstated Positions by Boulder City Review on Scribd

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Boulder City StoryBook Homes can begin the final phase of Boulder Hills Estates after City Cou ...
StoryBook’s final phase OK’d
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The third and last phase of Boulder Hills Estates can begin as City Council unanimously approved its final map.

(Zachary Cummings) Boulder City resident Zachary Cummings filed his paperwork Feb. 4, 2021, to ...
Thirteen to run for City Council
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The field of candidates running for the two open City Council seats is set. Thirteen residents will vie for the seats currently held by Councilwomen Tracy Folda and Judy Hoskins.

Boulder City City Clerk Lorene Krumm
Council to discuss firing city clerk
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The mayor has called for a hearing to discuss firing City Clerk Lorene Krumm and she said it is because she participated in an investigation of his alleged actions at City Hall.

Students at Mitchell Elementary School will be allowed back on campus March 1, according to new ...
Elementary students will return to campus
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Some of Boulder City’s youngest students will be back on campus in less than a month.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The Elaine K. Smith Building is one of two sites in ...
City expands vaccine program
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City has increased its COVID-19 vaccine offerings and now residents ages 65-69 are eligible to receive them.

Boulder City The city’s tax revenues are expected to be better than staff originally thought ...
Financial outlook improved
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s financial outlook for the next five years has improved, but the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still unknown, according to city leadership.

(Paul Bageman) Boulder City resident Paul Bageman has filed papers to run for City Council in A ...
Field of council candidates grows
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Four Boulder City residents have officially joined the race this week for one of two open seats on the City Council, bringing the total number of candidates to 12.

The city will be applying for a $200,000 Commission for Cultural Centers and Historic Preservat ...
City eyes grant to preserve water filtration plant
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The process to preserve the local historic water filtration plant could start later this year as the city plans to seek grant money to help pay for the project.

(Boulder City Hospital) Samuel Scheller, left, chief executive officer of Guardian Elite Medica ...
Hospital given two defibrillator monitors
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City Hospital recently received two LIFEPAK 12 defibrillator monitors valued at more than $5,000 from Samuel Scheller, CEO of Guardian Elite Medical Services.

City Council members voted Tuesday, Jan. 26, to seek proposals for maintenance contracts at the ...
Proposals for golf course maintenance sought
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council chose at path to what they believe would be a more transparent process in providing maintenance at the city-owned golf courses.