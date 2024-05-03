Spring Jamboree this weekend

It’s become one of the most popular annual events in Boulder City and this year is expected to be no different.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Jamboree, which started in 1977, will again kick off the spring/summer lineup of activities in Boulder City and will be held May 4-5.

The Spring Jamboree, hosted by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, again comes to Bicentennial Park May 4-5, with festivities beginning both days at 9 a.m. and ending in the late afternoon.

This year’s lineup will again include the always-popular car show, which draws hundreds of classic and newer cars.

There will also be carnival-type rides for the kids, gem and mineral show, antiques in the park, craft show, Chamber Business Expo, Little Miss and Mister Boulder City pageant, live music and a variety of food vendors.

It’s estimated that nearly 25,000 people attended last year’s Jamboree over the two days, pumping an estimated $2 million into the local economy.

“These mini-population explosions are vital to the health of the business community, and we are grateful to the local businesses for putting their best foot forward during these important times to show how amazing Boulder City is so that people fall in love with us and come back on a non-event day for shopping, dining, or recreating,” Chamber CEO Jill Rowland Lagan said.

For more information on the event, visit springjamboree.com.