56°F
weather icon Windy
Boulder City, NV
News

Spring Jamboree this weekend

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Jamboree, which started in 1977, will again kick ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Jamboree, which started in 1977, will again kick off the spring/summer lineup of activities in Boulder City and will be held May 4-5.
More Stories
Photo courtesy of Krista Conway Boulder City native Krista Conway practices for the Mint 400 of ...
Off-road to go on-road?
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Sam O’Shaughnessy, a junior at Boulder City High School, recen ...
O’Shaughnessy records perfect ACT score
Screenshot Chart showing growth in number of positions funded on a full-time basis by the city ...
Staff advises adding new full-time employees
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Now that election season is here, political signs have been popp ...
What’s your sign?
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
May 2, 2024 - 6:10 pm
 

It’s become one of the most popular annual events in Boulder City and this year is expected to be no different.

The Spring Jamboree, hosted by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, again comes to Bicentennial Park May 4-5, with festivities beginning both days at 9 a.m. and ending in the late afternoon.

This year’s lineup will again include the always-popular car show, which draws hundreds of classic and newer cars.

There will also be carnival-type rides for the kids, gem and mineral show, antiques in the park, craft show, Chamber Business Expo, Little Miss and Mister Boulder City pageant, live music and a variety of food vendors.

It’s estimated that nearly 25,000 people attended last year’s Jamboree over the two days, pumping an estimated $2 million into the local economy.

“These mini-population explosions are vital to the health of the business community, and we are grateful to the local businesses for putting their best foot forward during these important times to show how amazing Boulder City is so that people fall in love with us and come back on a non-event day for shopping, dining, or recreating,” Chamber CEO Jill Rowland Lagan said.

For more information on the event, visit springjamboree.com.

THE LATEST
Photo courtesy of Krista Conway Boulder City native Krista Conway practices for the Mint 400 of ...
Off-road to go on-road?
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

“They didn’t want the apple, but do they want the orange?” asked Councilmember Sherri Jorgensen. “We’re still talking about fruit here.”

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Sam O’Shaughnessy, a junior at Boulder City High School, recen ...
O’Shaughnessy records perfect ACT score
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

On Feb. 27, BCHS junior Sam O’Shaughnessy walked into the testing room to take the American College Test (better known as the ACT), hoping for a good score. Little did he know he’d walk out having done something just 3,000 students achieve each year – perfection.

Screenshot Chart showing growth in number of positions funded on a full-time basis by the city ...
Staff advises adding new full-time employees
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The Boulder City governmental budget moved a couple of steps closer to its legally-mandated approval at the end of May as the city council heard revised revenue estimates and got requested additional information on a total of eight proposed new positions within the city.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Now that election season is here, political signs have been popp ...
What’s your sign?
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In their 1971 hit entitled “Signs”, the 5 Man Electrical Band sang, “Sign, sign, everywhere a sign. Blockin’ out the scenery, breakin’ my mind. Do this, don’t do that, can’t you read the sign?”

bcr default image
Embracing tradition: BCHS’ grad walk celebrates success, unity
Amy Wagner BCHS Principal

In May of 2015, a tradition began at Boulder City High School that has since become a cherished community event… the grad walk. The grad walk was initiated by me during my first year at the helm.

Photo courtesy of Yenor Photos BCHS High Scalers robotics team with the winner’s banner from ...
BCHS students win robotics competition
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

A trip to the workshop for the High Scalers, the robotics team at Boulder City High School in 2024 was much like a visit in 2023. Stuff used to make and practice with the robots built by the team everywhere, six or seven kids gathered there after school and a faculty advisor ensconced in the back of the room at a desk.

bcr default image
Mays in as interim city manager
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

May 8. That is City Manager Taylour Tedder’s last day working for Boulder City. In other words, Tuesday was Tedder’s final city council meeting.

bcr default image
Council establishes separate pool fund
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Things appear to be heating up in terms of motion toward at least initial steps in Boulder City building a new pool. Those steps are not anything that residents will see for a while, but they set the stage.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Several locations around Boulder City were hit by graffiti vandal ...
BCPD closes graffiti case
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Thanks to business surveillance cameras, the city’s vigilant license plate reader and “good old-fashioned detective work,” one of the most visible crimes the city has seen this year was solved and arrests made.

bcr default image
Ethics article on hold
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In last week’s article on former Boulder City Fire Chief Will Gray’s termination, it mentioned that a follow-up on the Nevada Ethics Commission complaint filed by Gray against Councilman Steve Walton would appear in this week’s edition.