Spring Jamboree 2023
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
Classic cars are always a hit at the annual Boulder City Spring Jamboree, which draws tens of thousands of visitors.
Linda Evans/Fotodiva Images
The miniature train was a popular feature for both kids and adults at the Spring Jamboree.
Making its first public appearance was a giant football, which is to help promote Las Vegas hosting next year’s Super Bowl.
The city’s gymnasiums were filled with those vendors for the gem and mineral show.
Linda Evans/Fotodive Images
Hot dogs and fries are always a Spring Jamboree staple.
Hundreds of vintage and newer cars greeted attendees including this 1957 Chevy 150 owned by Allen and LeeAnne Grogan.
Local Boulder City rockers Avenue B were among the entertainers playing for the crowd.
Dozens of food vendors provided a wide variety of items to eat and drink, including funnel cakes.
You can never get too much funnel cake. There was a long line for the finished product.
Kids had an opportunity to make it to the top of the climbing wall.
Matching car and soda pop cooler. A 1938 Ford coupe owned by Tim and Jolynn Case.
One of the many things to check out last weekend was the antique show.
Elote, or Mexican street corn, was a popular food option at the Spring Jamboree.