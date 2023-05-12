Spring Jamboree 2023

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Classic cars are always a hit at the annual Spring Jamboree.

(Linda Evans/Fotodiva Images) The miniature train was a popular feature for both kids and adults at the Spring Jamboree.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Making its first public appearance was a giant football, which is to help promote Las Vegas hosting next year's Super Bowl.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The city's gymnasiums were filled with those vendors for the gem and mineral show.

(Linda Evans/Fotodive Images) Hot dogs and fries are always a Spring Jamboree staple.

Linda Evans/Fotodiva Images Local Boulder City rockers Avenue B were amongst the entertainers playing for the crowd.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Dozens of food vendors provided a wide variety of items to eat and drink, including funnel cakes.

Linda Evans/Fotodiva Images You can never get too much funnel cake. There was a long line for the finished product.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Kids had an opportunity to make it to the top of the climbing wall.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review One of the many things to check out last weekend was the antique show.

Linda Evans/Fotodiva Images Elote, or Mexican street corn, was a popular food option at the Spring Jamboree

Classic cars are always a hit at the annual Boulder City Spring Jamboree, which draws tens of thousands of visitors.

The miniature train was a popular feature for both kids and adults at the Spring Jamboree.

Making its first public appearance was a giant football, which is to help promote Las Vegas hosting next year’s Super Bowl.

The city’s gymnasiums were filled with those vendors for the gem and mineral show.

Hot dogs and fries are always a Spring Jamboree staple.

Hundreds of vintage and newer cars greeted attendees including this 1957 Chevy 150 owned by Allen and LeeAnne Grogan.

Local Boulder City rockers Avenue B were among the entertainers playing for the crowd.

Dozens of food vendors provided a wide variety of items to eat and drink, including funnel cakes.

You can never get too much funnel cake. There was a long line for the finished product.

Kids had an opportunity to make it to the top of the climbing wall.

Matching car and soda pop cooler. A 1938 Ford coupe owned by Tim and Jolynn Case.

One of the many things to check out last weekend was the antique show.

Elote, or Mexican street corn, was a popular food option at the Spring Jamboree.