Spring forward: Jamboree’s success celebrated as city prepares for future events

The successful return of Spring Jamboree has event organizers, city officials and attendees alike looking forward to similar activities in the future.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Spring Jamboree, held Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2, marked the return of large-scale outdoor events since March 2020, when efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 brought activities to a halt. Hundreds of people attended the event, which included food vendors, arts and crafts, entertainment, antiques, gem and mineral show and car show.

The successful return of Spring Jamboree has event organizers, city officials and attendees alike looking forward to similar activities in the future.

“We felt good about the event overall and are already planning Spring Jam 2022,” said Jill Rowland-Lagan, CEO of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, which presented the event Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2, in four downtown parks.

“This makes me so happy,” said Councilwoman Claudia Bridges as she volunteered in the information booth. “I love working them (community events) and seeing everyone I haven’t seen in a while. We needed fun.”

Bridges also said she appreciated the way Spring Jamboree brought people together and to Boulder City.

“Having something we can all agree on is wonderful. … Having festivals is a positive thing for Boulder City.”

“Everyone is so happy — happy to be out. It’s a great celebration,” said Boulder City resident Peggy Caspar.

“It’s the best thing in the world,” said Henderson resident Judy Robinson, who attended the festival Saturday.

First-time attendee Tiffany Palumbo of Las Vegas said she was glad she finally had the opportunity to attend Spring Jamboree, which she heard about from her family who formerly lived in Boulder City.

“I’m so happy I haven’t been able to wipe the smile off my face all day.”

JoAnn Sprott of the Southern Nevada Gem and Mineral Society said she and other group members appreciated the opportunity to share their passion with those attending.

“Being at Spring Jamboree is a great educational and outreach opportunity,” added society member Mary Beth Paladino.

She noted that members devote a great deal of time preparing items and donating rocks to give to children attending the event, hoping to foster an interest in the hobby.

While Rowland-Lagan admits it was a bit challenging organizing Spring Jam so that it complied with state and county COVID-19 guidelines, the end result was worth the extra effort.

“Navigating the challenges of providing a safe and fun event in Boulder City was a little daunting, but with the amazing support of city officials, super citizens willing to serve as volunteers, creative artists and vendors willing to participate, and great residents and guests being respectful and understanding, it was a wonderful event and opening to a phenomenal summer ahead,” Rowland-Lagan said.

The chamber “will also be sharing some of the sanitation equipment and supplies with other organizations that produce events, like the upcoming (Best Dam) Barbecue Challenge” that the Rotary Club of Boulder City will hold May 28 and 29.

Additionally, some of the COVID measures used during Spring Jamboree will remain in place “as they did keep everyone safer from all germs and will be great sanitation options for the future,” she said.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.