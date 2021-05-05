78°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Spring forward: Jamboree’s success celebrated as city prepares for future events

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
May 5, 2021 - 4:09 pm
 
Updated May 5, 2021 - 4:12 pm
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Spring Jamboree, held Saturday and Sunday, May 1 an ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Spring Jamboree, held Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2, marked the return of large-scale outdoor events since March 2020, when efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 brought activities to a halt. Hundreds of people attended the event, which included food vendors, arts and crafts, entertainment, antiques, gem and mineral show and car show.

The successful return of Spring Jamboree has event organizers, city officials and attendees alike looking forward to similar activities in the future.

“We felt good about the event overall and are already planning Spring Jam 2022,” said Jill Rowland-Lagan, CEO of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, which presented the event Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2, in four downtown parks.

“This makes me so happy,” said Councilwoman Claudia Bridges as she volunteered in the information booth. “I love working them (community events) and seeing everyone I haven’t seen in a while. We needed fun.”

Bridges also said she appreciated the way Spring Jamboree brought people together and to Boulder City.

“Having something we can all agree on is wonderful. … Having festivals is a positive thing for Boulder City.”

“Everyone is so happy — happy to be out. It’s a great celebration,” said Boulder City resident Peggy Caspar.

“It’s the best thing in the world,” said Henderson resident Judy Robinson, who attended the festival Saturday.

First-time attendee Tiffany Palumbo of Las Vegas said she was glad she finally had the opportunity to attend Spring Jamboree, which she heard about from her family who formerly lived in Boulder City.

“I’m so happy I haven’t been able to wipe the smile off my face all day.”

JoAnn Sprott of the Southern Nevada Gem and Mineral Society said she and other group members appreciated the opportunity to share their passion with those attending.

“Being at Spring Jamboree is a great educational and outreach opportunity,” added society member Mary Beth Paladino.

She noted that members devote a great deal of time preparing items and donating rocks to give to children attending the event, hoping to foster an interest in the hobby.

While Rowland-Lagan admits it was a bit challenging organizing Spring Jam so that it complied with state and county COVID-19 guidelines, the end result was worth the extra effort.

“Navigating the challenges of providing a safe and fun event in Boulder City was a little daunting, but with the amazing support of city officials, super citizens willing to serve as volunteers, creative artists and vendors willing to participate, and great residents and guests being respectful and understanding, it was a wonderful event and opening to a phenomenal summer ahead,” Rowland-Lagan said.

The chamber “will also be sharing some of the sanitation equipment and supplies with other organizations that produce events, like the upcoming (Best Dam) Barbecue Challenge” that the Rotary Club of Boulder City will hold May 28 and 29.

Additionally, some of the COVID measures used during Spring Jamboree will remain in place “as they did keep everyone safer from all germs and will be great sanitation options for the future,” she said.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Boulder City Marissa Adou is the new manager of Boulder City Municipal Airport. She has been at ...
Longtime employee Adou to helm BC airport
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City Municipal Airport has a new manager, longtime employee Marissa Adou.

(Getty Images)
Honey seller facing misdemeanor charge
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The owner of Avenue G Local Honey is facing a misdemeanor charge and code violation for operating without the proper permits and license.

Terry Chastain was given a 90-day suspended jail sentence after he pleaded no contest to one mi ...
Cat horder gets 90-day suspended jail sentence
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A former resident received a 90-day suspended jail sentence for hoarding almost 70 cats in his Boulder City mobile home in 2019.

May is National Water Safety Month and the staff at Boulder City Pool remind residents about th ...
May is National Water Safety Month
By Cheree Brennan Special to the Boulder City Review

Swimming is one of life’s greatest activities. It offers health and fitness benefits, cools you off in the summer and can be gallons of fun. However, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional, injury-related death for children ages 1-14, so make sure you stay safe in the water by being water smart.

Temporary boat launch ramp closures are anticipated this summer as the National Park Service in ...
Launch ramps to be affected by lower lake levels
By Boulder City Review

Visitors to Lake Mead National Recreation Area are being advised that lower water levels expected during the next several years will impact water access points and boat launch areas.

New owners Grant and Larry Turner are turning the former antique store at 524 Nevada Way into a ...
Historic preservation grant request denied
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A local builder is accusing the city of defamation after the Redevelopment Agency denied his application for a historic preservation grant and one of the members said some of his costs were “exaggerated.”

Boulder City Acting City Clerk Tami McKay is one of the finalists for the open city clerk posit ...
Top clerk applicants to be interviewed
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council will interview the top five candidates for the city clerk position, possibly narrowing the field, during an upcoming special meeting.

Jordan Barson, the box truck driver accused of plowing into a group of bicyclists, recently ple ...
Truck driver faces 40 years in prison, fine
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The driver accused of killing five Las Vegas bicyclists outside of Boulder City late last year faces up to 40 years in prison and a fine of as much as $10,000 after recently pleading guilty to two counts of driving under the influence resulting in death.

(Getty Images) An occupational therapist can help people relearn skills to help them remain in ...
Occupational therapy helps people stay active, independent
By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health

Occupational therapy, which is being highlighted and celebrated this month, plays a vital role in providing services to residents in assisted-living facilities and nursing homes and is fast becoming a sought-after valuable service for those individuals choosing to age in place and maintain their independence. But occupational therapists work with people of all ages in a variety of settings including home, school and work.