Sounds of the season

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Hundreds of family members and friends filled the BCHS auditorium ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Hundreds of family members and friends filled the BCHS auditorium Tuesday night for a winter concert which featured performers, including Joseph Bonajuidi, from Garrett Junior High and Boulder City High School.
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
December 6, 2024 - 1:21 pm
 

During Tuesday’s winter concert, students from both Garrett Junior High and Boulder City High School performed a variety of songs, which included holiday favorites. The schools performed individually but at the end, they collaborated on a trio of fan favorites.

Milo Hurst, longtime business owner, dies
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

On Nov. 22, Boulder City lost one of its longtime business owners and influencers in the revitalization of downtown Boulder City, Milo Hurst.

Ashurst ready to take seat on council
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In less than a week, Denise Ashurst will be sworn in as Boulder City’s newest council member. And she’s ready and eager to do so.

Council denies solar lease extension request
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Politicians flip-flopping in their position on a specific issue is not at all uncommon. But a 180-degree reversal in the course of less than 20 minutes may be some kind of record.

Fire chief search to begin by end of month
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s been nine months and a day since the city announced that Will Gray had been terminated as the fire chief of the Boulder City Fire Department.

‘You’ll shoot your eye out!’
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Marshall Hill, above, gives his 5-year-old son Tanner a hand during Monday’s annual Turkey Shoot hosted by the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department. Children and adults paid to shoot BB guns at a target with prizes later awarded.

Council offers gig to ‘roots’ candidate
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In a special meeting last week, the city council voted unanimously to extend a conditional offer of employment to one of three candidates brought forward by a headhunter contracted to find a replacement for former city manager Taylour Tedder, who resigned unexpectedly early this year after just two and a half years on the job.

Fire departments respond to house fire
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Several people were displaced this past Friday morning in the 600 block of Avenue D as a result of a house fire.