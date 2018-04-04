Some signs of criminal activity obvious

What is suspicious activity? Some of the obvious things to watch for are people wearing or carrying bloody clothing. They could be a victim or a suspect in the commission of a serious crime.

Persons loitering around schools, parks or secluded areas could be sex offenders. A scream heard anywhere may mean an assault or a robbery. A person being forced into a car could be abduction, domestic violence or a sexual offense.

A stranger entering your neighbor’s house or garage could be a burglar. A beam from a flashlight in a neighbor’s home, especially if they are away, could be a burglar. The sound of breaking glass or loud crashing noises could mean an accident, burglary or vandalism.

Open or broken doors or windows at a home or business where the owners are absent could mean a burglary is in progress or was just completed. Persons entering or leaving a place of business after hours could mean a burglary. Anyone peering into parked cars may be looking for a car to steal or for valuables inside the car. Anyone removing accessories, such as license plates or gas, from a vehicle or persons loitering in the neighborhood who do not live there could be burglars.

Not every stranger who comes into your neighborhood is a criminal. Many legitimate people are in our neighborhoods all the time. However, some criminals take advantage of this fact by assuming the appearance of salespeople, repairmen, utility and city workers.

Protect yourself by checking the identification of all solicitors, repairmen, meter readers or city workers before allowing them into your home. If you are ever unsure, just say no and call us at 702-293-9224, ext. 1.

March 22. Suspicious vehicle: The vehicle occupied several times stands out, just a little, in the almost-empty parking lot at 2:10 a.m. in the 800 block of Buchanan Boulevard.

DUI: The open bottle of wine in the center console was a clue, but, as usual, the walk and turn was the deciding factor at 9:30 p.m. in the area of Veterans Memorial Drive and Boulder City Parkway.

Thought for the day: I’m not sure I’ve heard of anyone claiming to have downed four bottles of wine in an hour before.

March 23. Disabled vehicle: The blocked lane is dangerous, but a resourceful resident saves the day with a tow strap at 8:59 a.m. in the area of Buchanan Boulevard and Boulder City Parkway.

Disturbance: Two separate 911 calls from inside the same vehicle reveal one student driver and one disagreeable passenger at 11:05 p.m. in the 700 block of Canyon Road.

Thought for the day: One subject ends up at the bus stop, and one is on his way. Lesson over.

March 24. Trespass: The doggy door has been kicked in, and a relative is the likely culprit at 2:18 p.m. in the 600 block of Avenue C.

Animal: Several callers report an elderly woman with a broom sweeping ducks back into the pond as they exit at 2:25 p.m. in the area of Veterans’ Memorial Park.

Thought for the day: The elderly woman is warned about the vigorous sweeping of animals and advised to avoid the pond area.

March 25. 911: A woman frantically calls 911 and tearfully tells dispatch she needs help and hangs up at 12:31 a.m. in the area of the Dry Lake Bed.

Family disturbance: The argument is heated, but the parties have left prior to officers’ arrival at 9:09 a.m. in the 700 block of Avenue B.

Thought for the day: It is a fallacy that you can be located, when calling on a cellphone, by simply hanging up, especially on a busy weekend … in the dark.

March 26. Domestic: The disagreement between a man and woman turns into a shoving match at 7:25 a.m. in the 1500 block of Christina Drive.

Accident: One vehicle hits the median and ends up facing the wrong way on the other side of the divided highway at 5:43 p.m. near mile marker 54 on U.S. Highway 95.

Thought for the day: Keep your hands to yourself and walk away, or find yourself wearing a pretty pair of locking bracelets. And the faux medical condition is not going to help things.

March 27. Traffic: The driver states he was going way too fast to stop for the light but agreed the huge flashing warning lights were a hint at 1:42 a.m. in the area of Gingerwood Drive and Boulder City Parkway

Suspicious: The caller reports a young male in the median who appears disoriented at 1:11 p.m. in the area of Veterans Memorial Drive and Boulder City Parkway.

Thought for the day: The disoriented male is a missing person out of Arizona and has some happy parents en route to pick him up.

March 28. Disturbance: The caller advises two subjects have broken into her garage and are inside removing items at 2:15 a.m. in the 500 block of Avenue K.

Civil: The caller states that the roommate has been drinking with her and is now making threats to have her committed to a hospital at 8:41 p.m. in the 700 block of Capri Drive.

Thought for the day: The unwelcome subjects retrieving personal goods have agreed to come at a more appropriate time (like, say, after the outstanding warrants are taken care of).

Call(s) of the week: Welfare check: In the ongoing saga of the unlucky thruple from last week, one of the male suitors is convinced his beloved is now being drugged and held hostage, because he has paid all the past-due bills on the phone but the woman just won’t answer. The responding officer assures the reporting party that the woman is, as a matter of fact, being held hostage and should be out of Henderson on the drunk and disorderly charge sometime in the near future at 1:36 p.m. March 22 in the 1000 block of Arizona Street.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with the Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.