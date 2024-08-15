100°F
News

Some Americans in Paris

Photos by Jill, Barry and Lexi Lagan The Lagans got to attend a handful of events including beach volleyball, which had an impressive backdrop.
Photos by Jill, Barry and Lexi Lagan The Lagans got to attend a handful of events including beach volleyball, which had an impressive backdrop.
While in Paris, Jill and Barry Lagan attended a croissant-making class.
Fireworks light up the sky over Paris during the Games.
Paris and its residents were ready to play host to the Olympic Games.
The Lagans attended the Opening Ceremonies of the Games. Lexi did not participate in the Openin ...
The Lagans attended the Opening Ceremonies of the Games. Lexi did not participate in the Opening Ceremonies but did enjoy being in the Closing Ceremonies.
Lexi Lagan, right, became a two-time Olympian after qualifying in women's air pistol. She hopes to compete in Los Angeles in 2028.
Lexi Lagan, right, became a two-time Olympian after qualifying in women’s air pistol. She hopes to compete in Los Angeles in 2028.
The Lagans, who are avid visitors to Disneyland in Anaheim, got to spend the day in Disneyland Paris.
The Lagans, who are avid visitors to Disneyland in Anaheim, got to spend the day in Disneyland Paris.
During their stay, the Lagans got a chance to enjoy and admire the vast array of historical architecture that France has to offer.
During their stay, the Lagans got a chance to enjoy and admire the vast array of historical architecture that France has to offer.
The Lagans saw a large portion of France and made their way to Normandy as well as Omaha Beach, ...
The Lagans saw a large portion of France and made their way to Normandy as well as Omaha Beach, the location of one of the bloodiest battles during World War II. It’s now a popular beach for residents and visitors.
Photos by Jill, Barry and Lexi Lagan
August 15, 2024 - 3:01 pm
 

Photos by Jill, Barry and Lexi Lagan

Back-to-school hug

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
Back-to-school hug
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Council hires executive recruitment firm

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
Council hires executive recruitment firm
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Before they can actually start the job of recruiting a new city manager, the city council of Boulder City has to recruit a recruitment firm.

No labor shortage… yet
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

When the city council hit the agenda item this week to decide on whether or not to declare a critical labor shortage in order to expand the potential pool of candidates for the vacant position of city manager to include retirees already receiving a Nevada state Public Employees Retirement System pension, the discussion was short.

From Boulder City to Paris

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
From Boulder City to Paris
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

(For a collection of photos documenting the trip described below, CLICK HERE.)

Patrolling Boulder City on two wheels

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
Patrolling Boulder City on two wheels
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For those of a certain generation, it’s almost impossible to see motorcycle officers, especially when they’re riding in tandem, and not think of the most famous duo of all – Ponch and Jon.

City Shops project making the grade

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
City Shops project making the grade
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

If you have walked or driven past the corner of Colorado and Birch streets recently, you may have noticed some heavy equipment grading the land and a sign identifying the project as being for the Boulder City Shops.

Turning air into electricity

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
Turning air into electricity
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

As Boulder City gets more involved in leasing land for energy production on the outskirts of town, the questions inevitably turn to excess production and energy storage.

'There's nothing that can compare to this race'

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
‘There’s nothing that can compare to this race’
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In the ultra-marathon world, it’s looked upon as the World Series, Super Bowl and throw in a climb up Mount Everest all rolled into one.

Early education program opens in BC

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
Early education program opens in BC
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Sometimes being a resident of a small town has non-obvious advantages.

Principals looking ahead
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

With school beginning Aug. 12, teachers are now back in class as they wait for students to fill their classrooms.