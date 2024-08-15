Some Americans in Paris

Photos by Jill, Barry and Lexi Lagan
The Lagans got to attend a handful of events including beach volleyball, which had an impressive backdrop.
While in Paris, Jill and Barry Lagan attended a croissant-making class.
Fireworks light up the sky over Paris during the Games.
Paris and its residents were ready to play host to the Olympic Games.
The Lagans attended the Opening Ceremonies of the Games. Lexi did not participate in the Opening Ceremonies but did enjoy being in the Closing Ceremonies.
Lexi Lagan, right, became a two-time Olympian after qualifying in women’s air pistol. She hopes to compete in Los Angeles in 2028.
The Lagans, who are avid visitors to Disneyland in Anaheim, got to spend the day in Disneyland Paris.
During their stay, the Lagans got a chance to enjoy and admire the vast array of historical architecture that France has to offer.
The Lagans saw a large portion of France and made their way to Normandy as well as Omaha Beach, the location of one of the bloodiest battles during World War II. It’s now a popular beach for residents and visitors.
