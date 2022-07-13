Soda shop to close for mortuary expansion

The school-spirited soda shop on Nevada Way, Soda at The Nest, will close later this week after the Planning Commission moved to accept the plans of turning the building into expanded space for Boulder City Family Mortuary.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Soda at the Nest will close later this month with Tyson Smith's family mortuary expanding across the street and transforming the building into office space and a place for body preparation.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) The Boulder City Family Mortuary will be expanding across the street to what will soon become the former location of the soda shop Soda at the Nest.

The school-spirited soda shop on Nevada Way, Soda at The Nest, will close later this week after the Planning Commission moved to accept the plans of turning the building into expanded space for Boulder City Family Mortuary.

Tyson Smith, who has owned the property since 2017, will now use the space to expand his mortuary business across the street. He said it will be used for client meetings and body preparation. No funeral services will be held at the location and the transformation will not create any nuisances to surrounding properties as the remodeling will be interior.

“It will be a glorified office space,” said Smith.

Planning commissioners unanimously approved Smith’s proposal and also waived the requirement for parking. Zoning requirements state that funeral homes need at least 28 parking spaces; the Soda at the Nest location only has 16. Since the building would not be used for funeral services, the requirement was waived.

“Unfortunately the line of business that Mr. Smith is in carries a negative stigma. But his business provides a necessary service that everybody is going to need at one point. It is a benefit to the city to have a business like this operating,” said Planning Commissioner Matt Di Teresa.

An employee at Soda at the Nest said the business has been sold and will be relocating. No additional information was available at press time.

The other matter brought forward at the July 6 meeting regarded Stephanie and Sean Murphy’s property at 629 Northridge Drive. The two had bought the 1970s-built house in the past year after being told that all pre-existing structures on the property had proper city permits. Turns out, they didn’t.

The Murphys requested a zoning application for a variance on existing structures as they looked to remodel parts of their home. The structures include a porch enclosure, shed carport and block garage. The proposal was accepted unanimously.

The next Planning Commission meeting is scheduled for Aug. 17.

Contact reporter Owen Krepps at okrepps@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow him on Twitter @OKrepps85.