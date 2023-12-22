Smaller veterans’ organizations also help

I often write about veterans’ organizations that are not mainstream. Most readers are aware of the VFW, the DAV, the American Legion and others of that ilk. But as I’ve noted, there are many, many others that do nice things for veterans, and that stay under the radar. Pin-Ups for Vets is one such group.

Last year another publication that I write for turned down a column I wrote about Pin-Ups. They thought the subject was too risqué, given all the publicity regarding the “Me Too” articles around the nation about sexual harassment. But the fact is, the non-profit group is legit and does honestly bring cheer to hospitalized veterans.

Founded in 2006 in California, Gina Elise started the charitable volunteer organization to help injured veterans as well as active-duty personnel. The group raises funds by selling calendars that include photos of modern pin-ups that harken back to the vintage 1940s and 1950s style photos of models. Don’t worry, the girls are fully dressed! The calendars are considered very tasteful by today’s standards; they contain no nudity of any kind. Elise appears in various types of period costume. Several other women are involved in the project as models besides Elise. Some of the women have served in the U.S. Armed Forces themselves.

Elise reports that to date, the organization has donated more than $100,000 to veterans’ hospitals.

A picture is worth a thousand words — and the Pin-ups website has photos of veterans in hospitals surrounded by the actual models. The veterans pictured have just been given gratis copies of the calendars, and the smiles on their faces are priceless. It appears that Elise and her volunteer ladies are doing a fantastic job helping bring joy to past and current military personnel who find themselves in hospitals and can use some cheering up.

The mainstream veteran support groups deserve a lot of credit for the work they do. But it pays to look at some of the other groups such as Pin-Ups for Vets, Homes For Our Troops, Volunteers of America, Paralyzed Veterans of America and others. If there are questions about the charity work of such groups, individuals can go to Charity Navigator on the web and check out ratings and look for scam alerts. Pin-Ups is not listed on that particular site, but not all charities are. But there are others such as Charity Watch, BBB Accredited Charity and Guide Star. It doesn’t hurt to check out any charity before donating. If in doubt, don’t. For more information on Pin-Ups, go to http://www.pinupsforvets.com.

