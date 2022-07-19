90°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Small fire at dam extinguished

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
July 19, 2022 - 11:29 am
 
Updated July 19, 2022 - 11:47 am
(Photo courtesy Bureau of Reclamation) A transformer at Hoover Dam caught fire around 10 a.m. T ...
(Photo courtesy Bureau of Reclamation) A transformer at Hoover Dam caught fire around 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, and was extinguished by the Reclamation/Hoover fire brigade at 10:30 a.m. No injuries to visitors or employees were reported.

A transformer at Hoover Dam caught fire this morning and was quickly extinguished, according to an official with the Bureau of Reclamation.

Regional Director Jacklynn Gould, regional director of the bureau’s Lower Colorado Region, said the A5 transformer caught fire at about 10 a.m. and “was extinguished by the Reclamation/Hoover fire brigade at approximately 10:30 a.m.”

She said there were no injuries to visitors or employees.

“There is no risk to the power grid and power is still being generated from the powerhouse. We are investigating the cause of the fire and will provide additional updates as they are available.”

As investigations into the cause of the fire continue, the bureau has discontinued tours today, said Doug Hendrix, a public information officer based at the bureau’s Boulder City office.

Earlier, a Twitter user identified as Kristy Hairston wrote: “Touring the #hooverdam and heard an explosion #fire.”

Boulder City Fire Department responded to the report of an emergency, but the the fire was extinguished by the time firefighters arrived on scene, according to a city official.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) First responders set up a recovery tent for victims of an ear ...
Explosion injures six; Armorock had past OSHA violations
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

Six people were injured, sending two to the hospital, Monday morning, July 11 following an explosion at Armorock Polymer Concrete, which has been cited for safety violations in the past.

(Image courtesy Boulder City) The sale of Tract 350, as shown in red, to Toll Brothers is in li ...
Land sale in limbo
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

Toll Brothers’ plans to build homes around Boulder Creek Golf Club are in limbo after City Council rejected a plan to reduce the number of residences built on the 43-acre site and the price per acre.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Soda at the Nest will close later this month with Tyson Smith ...
Soda shop to close for mortuary expansion
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

The school-spirited soda shop on Nevada Way, Soda at The Nest, will close later this week after the Planning Commission moved to accept the plans of turning the building into expanded space for Boulder City Family Mortuary.

(Boulder City Review) Boulder City Manager Taylour Tedder presents proposed ways the city can s ...
FD substation among plans for ARPA funds
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

A new fire department substation is among the plans for how the city will spend American Rescue Plan Act funds it received from the federal government.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City) Boulder City Firefighter Joshua Barrone, center, was named firefi ...
Firefighters, police officers recognized
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

Outstanding achievements by Boulder City police officers and firefighters were recognized when the two departments held their second annual awards banquet June 30.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) City Manager Taylour Tedder hands out candy to children while ...
Damboree: Hundreds gather for breakfast, parade, fireworks
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

The 74th annual Boulder City Damboree Fourth of July celebration was held Monday with beautiful weather and lively festivities making for a perfect independence-honoring event.

(Photo courtesy of Matteson Mae Emmaery Langan) Julion Jacoby Jasinski of Boulder City disappea ...
Desert remains belong to missing teen
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The human remains found in the desert near Boulder City have been identified as a Boulder City teenager who went missing in June 2016.

(AP Photo) This aerial view shows a crest of the Hoover Dam, aka Boulder Dam, showing the highw ...
Dam construction began 92 years ago today
By Tony Garcia Special to the Boulder City Review

On July 7, 1930, construction began on Boulder Dam, which is known today as Hoover Dam.

Kathryn Trygstad (Metropolitan Police Department)
Theft nearly destroyed business
By Glenn Puit Special to Boulder City Review

The owner of a Henderson construction company that police say was swindled out of more than $500,000 in a years-long embezzlement scheme says the losses nearly destroyed his business.