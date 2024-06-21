Slice of Americana turns 76

Boulder City’s annual July 4 Damboree is almost like a Norman Rockwell painting that has jumped off the canvas and has come to life.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Rotary Club of Boulder City’s annual pancake breakfast draws an estimated 600 to 800 people. Here, Jason King puts the pancake batter on the grill.

Boulder City’s annual July 4 Damboree is almost like a Norman Rockwell painting that has jumped off the canvas and has come to life.

Now in its 76th year, this year’s event will take place on Thursday, July 4, and will follow the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” philosophy.

“Everything is the same as last year,” said Jennifer Spinkelink, recreation program coordinator for the city and a member of the Damboree Committee. “Our event has continued to grow year after year. We appreciate everyone who volunteers for this event to make it the best Fourth of July event in Southern Nevada.”

Spinkelink said the committee would like to thank the Boulder City Police and Fire departments, as well as the city’s streets, electric, landscape and communication departments, Boulder City Golf Course and Boulder Disposal for their continued support through the years.

“Thanks to Boulder City Parks and Recreation, who we couldn’t do this event without,” she said.

The day’s festivities will again kick off with the Rotary pancake breakfast 7 a.m. in Bicentennial Park. The Boulder City Veterans Flying Group will do a flyover at 9 a.m. to officially start the parade. The parade route will be the same as always and spectators and those on floats are reminded that the splash zone is limited to Avenue A to Avenue B and then to the end of the parade route near the pool. Like last year, no water trucks are allowed.

Vendors will be on hand at Broadbent Park beginning at 10 a.m. Festivities will move to Veterans’ Memorial Park beginning at 4 p.m. with plenty of food vendors and DJ Mike Pacini, culminating with the fireworks show at 9 p.m. Parking is $20 per vehicle.

A Facebook post by the Review asked residents, “What makes July 4 in Boulder City so special?” The following are some of those responses:

Carri Stevens: It’s my favorite day of the year, everyone celebrating our Independence Day. I always tell people that on the Fourth of July our town turns into Mayberry. No better place to be.

Bret Runion: The best part is the “homecoming” aspect. Visiting in the parks with old friends, new friends, classmates, and others. True Americana.

Brandi Nicole: I remember the midway booths at the park after the parade and lots of games being so fun when we were little. They should bring those back. Brought a lot of goldfish home from that day.

Bethany Caruso: The Boulder City Fourth of July parade brings people together from all over the valley to celebrate our independence. The tradition of the airplane flyover, police and fire department signifying the start of the parade, plus all of the local businesses, community teams and leaders being cheered on by the crowd; not to mention the amazing fireworks show to close out the day!

Alli Steinman: There’s just nothing like it. It’s a genuine small-town celebration that makes even out-of-towners feel at home.

Jessica Benson: The parade (especially the water section) is the best I’ve ever been to. I love that BC is proud to be American! The small-town community feeling is very special. We’ve moved out of BC to a bigger city and that feeling of community is what I miss the most.

James Cracolici: BC’s Fourth celebration is a snapshot of an America that does not exist everywhere anymore. Before moving out here, I had not experienced a more extravagant Fourth of July celebration since at least the mid 1990s.

Lindy DeMunbrun: In 2006 I was working in Washington, D.C. and getting reacquainted with my now husband. He called me during the fireworks and I could hear all the oohs and ahhs and I was immediately homesick and we ended up getting married days later. We celebrate on the 4th.

Bri Osman Easter: I’ve been here since 1986 and it is my most favorite holiday in BC! A day celebrating patriotism with the best friends and family full of small-town love and charm!