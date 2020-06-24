90°F
News

Slates finalized for November’s election

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
June 24, 2020 - 3:18 pm
 
Updated June 24, 2020 - 4:21 pm

The stage is set for November’s election after all ballots in June’s primary have been counted.

Rep. Susie Lee, who easily won the Democratic nomination in her bid to retain her Congressional District 3 seat, will face Republican challenger Dan Rodimer, a businessman and former professional wrestler, who received 25,142 votes, 49.82 percent.

In her first bid for re-election, Lee has nearly every measurable advantage.

She has incumbency and a clear fundraising advantage. Democrats outnumber Republicans in the 3rd District by more than 15,000 active registered voters. She also earned nearly as many votes (49,223) as the entire Republican field (50,469), despite having two challengers.

They will vie against Independent American candidate Ed Bridges II, Libertarian Steve Brown and Gary Crispin, who is not affiliated with any party.

With only one candidate per party for state Assembly District 23 seat, incumbent Glen Leavitt will wait until the general election to vie against challengers Democrat Brent Foutz and Independent American Bill Hoge.

With no one candidate receiving 50 percent or more of the votes in the race to represent District A on the Clark County School District’s Board of Trustees, a runoff will be held.

Lisa Guzman, executive director of the Education Support Employees Association, who took an early lead in the contest, will face former teacher and administrator Liberty Leavitt in the fall. Guzman captured 26.09 percent of the vote and Leavitt had 18.9 percent of the vote.

Incumbent Felicia Ortiz won the race to retain her District 3 seat on the state board of education with 63 percent of the vote.

Clark County Elections Department reported a 26.88 percent voter turnout.

Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election, which includes the race for president, will be held Oct. 17-30.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal contributed to this report.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

