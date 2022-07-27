Signs clear up school zone confusion

School will be back in session in less than two weeks, and Boulder City Police Department is working to make commuting to class safer for children in town. The department has updated city signage that details school zone speed limits and hours of enforcement in an effort to keep the 350-400 student population who use school zones every day safe.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) The city has installed new signs for school zones that show specific hours when children are most present and the 15 mph speed limit is enforced.

Previous signs provided a 15 mph speed limit that read “when children are present,” which caused confusion to some motorists. Now, the signs detail the specific hours of when children are most present, that being from 7:10-9:30 a.m. and from 1:20-3:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Always be aware of your surroundings when driving. Avoid changing your radio or using GPS. Parents should remind children to be focused when walking to school (no using smartphones, watch for traffic, etc.)” the BCPD stated via the city’s website.

Passing and U-turns are strictly prohibited in school zones.

According to the police department, school zone citations were down in 2020 and 2021.

The 2022-23 school year for King and Mitchell elementary, Garrett Junior High, and Boulder City High schools begins Aug. 8.

