Last week, Boulder City High School celebrated its annual homecoming week with festivities during the week at the school and ending Friday with the homecoming game and the next night with the dance.

During halftime of Friday’s homecoming game, Indy Ruth was crowned queen, while Sterling Morris was crowned king. The freshman homecoming court representatives were Kayla Huey and Otis Ruth, sophomores Ivy Dineen and Preston VanBeveren, and juniors Makayla Nelson and Sam Bonar. Those in the senior court were Leiah Monson, Jordyn Wetherbee and Megan Uszynski and for the boys, Lane Pusko, Zach Strachan and Evan Valencia.

Austin Royce and the rest of the high school band performed a song from “Little Shop of Horrors” during halftime of Friday’s game.

Garrett Junior High teachers Christa May (left) and Heather Lawson were all smiles during the parade.

Members of the BCHS boys and girls soccer teams were all smiles during the homecoming parade Friday.

Showing their school spirit were boys and girls from the BCHS tennis teams.

