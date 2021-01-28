Seven join City Council race

Seven Boulder City residents have officially joined the race for one of two open seats on the City Council.

(Charles Bullen Jr.) Charles Bullen Jr. filed candidacy papers Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, to run for a City Council seat in Boulder City.

(Gregory Deaver) Boulder City resident Gregory Deaver is running for a seat on City Council.

Cokie Booth

Christian Clinton Boulder City resident Christian Clinton said he is running for one of the Council seats up for election in the 2021 municipal election.

Sherri Jorgensen

(Charles Bullen Jr.) Charles Bullen Jr. filed candidacy papers Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, to run for a City Council seat in Boulder City.

(Mathew Fox) Mathew Fox filed candidacy papers Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, to run for a City Council seat in Boulder City.

Seven Boulder City residents have officially joined the race for one of two open seats on the City Council.

Cokie Booth, Charles Bullen Jr., Christian Clinton, Gregory Deaver, Mathew Fox, Sherri Jorgensen and Tanya Vece filed their candidacy papers Tuesday, Jan. 26, the first day of the filing period.

The seats up for election are currently held by Councilwomen Tracy Folda and Judith Hoskins.

Folda, who was appointed to her seat in July 2019 to finish the remainder of Kiernan McManus’ term when he was elected mayor, announced on the Boulder City Community Alliance’s Facebook page at 9:13 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, that she was moving out of the area and would not be eligible to run. She thanked those who supported her.

“I hope that there is someone out there like me, who has been prepared by previous experiences, who isn’t running as a life ‘goal’ or to fill some egotism but are running because their heart tells them too,” she wrote.

Folda did not respond to a request for comment before the paper’s deadline.

Hoskins, who announced her intention to run but has not yet filed for candidacy, was appointed to council in November 2019 after the death of Councilman Warren Harhay.

Bullen, 58, said he would like to join the council to help the city prosper and assist its small businesses. He said he is concerned, especially with COVID-19, that small businesses are facing hardships and he doesn’t want to see any of them boarded up.

A resident of the community for 12 years, he has 10 years in the military and 25 years as a civil servant.

He said it’s also important for council members to do their research about issues facing the city and make sure any decisions made are the best for the community’s citizens.

“I am a man of my word. I consider a handshake a contract,” he said.

Bullen currently serves as chaplain for the Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682, and said he enjoys helping with events for youths. He also is a volunteer with the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

He and his wife, Kimberly, have three children and three grandchildren, with another expected in the next couple of days.

Deaver, 32, said he decided to run for a seat on City Council because he wants to serve his community.

“City Council is probably the biggest committee the city has,” he said.

A resident of Boulder City for about three years, Deaver runs his own small business as well as works for the state at the Department of Taxation.

He said he is especially concerned about the city’s financial health and wants to ensure that it remains fiscally sound. While it has been able to weather crises, he said he knows situations can arise that would place a heavy financial burden on the city and he wants it to be prepared.

Part of his interest in the city’s financial future revolves around the municipal pool, which is in need of repairs or replacement.

A native Nevadan, Deaver was raised in Las Vegas and graduated from Nevada State College with a Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Fox, 35, has been a resident of Boulder City for a little more than two years, though his family has lived in town for more than 20 years and he visited throughout his childhood.

“I’m running because I think there are some changes that need to happen,” he said.

Fox said there are a lot of voices in the city that need to be heard and he is prepared to listen and help them come together.

“I want to see our city prosper and grow,” he said.

Fox works with his family at Fox Smokehouse BBQ. He and his wife have three sons.

The filing period for candidates closes at 5 p.m. Feb. 4.

Those elected will serve a term of three years and five months after the council approved changing its cycle to align with state and federal elections.

The primary election is scheduled for April 6 and the general election will be held June 15.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.