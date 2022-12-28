Seven hurt in helicopter crash

Seven people were injured when a helicopter that routinely takes tourists to the Grand Canyon made a hard landing at the Boulder City Municipal Airport around 4:30 Tuesday , Dec 27, afternoon, a Boulder City official said.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City's Facebook page) A photo posted on the city's Facebook page Tuesday, Dec. 27, shows a helicopter that made a hard landing after making a routine trip flying tourists to the Grand Canyon, according to a Boulder City official.

Seven people were injured when a helicopter that routinely takes tourists to the Grand Canyon made a hard landing at the Boulder City Municipal Airport around 4:30 Tuesday, Dec 27, afternoon, a Boulder City official said.

The Boulder City Fire Department responded, said Lisa LaPlante, communications manager for Boulder City, in an email.

“For reasons unknown at this time, the helicopter made a hard landing,” according to LaPlante.

Seven people — the pilot and six passengers — were on board the helicopter, which was returning from the trip, she said.

Boulder City Fire Department, which was the first to arrive on scene, reported that all seven people were still in the helicopter on Taxiway D.

All seven suffered nonlife-threatening injuries. Some were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas while others were taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena Campus in Henderson.

“As is protocol with aircraft incidents, the National Transportation Safety Board has been contacted and will handle the investigation,” LaPlante said.