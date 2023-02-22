50°F
News

Settlement negotiations in case against city ongoing

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
February 22, 2023 - 3:38 pm
 
(Boulder City Review file photo) The Nevada Supreme Court issued a 60-day stay Feb. 15, 2023, in the appeal of a lawsuit filed by former City Attorney Steve Morris and former City Manager Al Noyola against the city, former Mayor Kiernan McManus and former City Councilwoman Tracy Folda as a settlement is being negotiated.

A 60-day stay has been issued by the Nevada Supreme Court in the lawsuit filed by the former city attorney and city manager against the city and a former mayor and council member.

According to the stay, issued Feb. 15, the parties — appellants former City Attorney Steve Morris and former City Manager Al Noyola and respondents the city of Boulder City, former Mayor Kiernan McManus and former Councilwoman Tracy Folda — jointly asked for the 60-day delay to allow for settlement negotiations.

Further, it states “The parties have recently re-initiated settlement discussions. As a result of those discussions, the parties have reached an agreement in principle to settle the claims in this matter. The parties are currently negotiating the terms of settlement and are also working to ensure that any agreed-to terms of settlement are timely noticed and placed on the agenda for the earliest possible meeting of the City Council of Boulder City.”

City Attorney Brittany Walker confirmed the settlement negotiations, as did Noyola.

“The city and I are exploring settlement,” he said in an exclusive message to the Boulder City Review.

The lawsuits against the city and former officials were filed after neither of the former employees were paid severance when they were terminated in October 2020. Morris would have received $259,458.15 and Noyola would have received $234,613.97.

The two men were offered a settlement in June 2021 — $270,000 for Morris including attorney fees, costs, expenses and interest and $290,000 for Noyola, but it expired with no response from the former employees.

In the Feb. 8 motion seeking the delay, it noted that briefing for the appeals was complete and that in November the court entered an order stating that no oral argument would be scheduled and the decision would be made “en banc,” or by the entire court.

The case currently before the State Supreme Court deals only with open meeting law and possible Strategic Lawsuit against Public Participation issues.

Both men have also said their terminations were in retaliation for them testifying against the former mayor during an internal investigation regarding accusations of harassment, retaliation, creating and fostering a hostile work environment and discrimination. Additionally, they claimed they were the subjects of harassment and discrimination, and that their employment contracts were breached when they were fired.

Those claims are the subject of additional lawsuits.

The city also has agreed to a $165,000 settlement with former City Clerk Lorene Krumm instead of entering into a lawsuit. The propossed settlement is in the consent agenda for Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

(Bill Evans/Boulder City Review) Aquatic Coordinator Cheree Brennan has been running the pool f ...
Aquatic future hinges on Tract 350 sale
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The city-owned pool is a popular facility, serving nearly 28,000 patrons each year. It is also old and in need of repair.

(Image courtesy Boulder City) The 5.35 acres outlined in blue are slated for subdivision into 1 ...
Planners OK proposal to subdivide parcel
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend approval of the final map for a proposed subdivision of 5.35 vacant acres into 15 residential lots during its meeting Feb. 15.

(Bill Evans/Boulder City Review) Don Rodriguez, sitting on the stage at I and I Music in Boulde ...
Business Beat: I and I Music offers space for musicians, podcasters
By Bill Evans and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Don Rodriguez has turned a space on Boulder City Parkway that was once storage for pool supplies into a high-tech place for local musicians to rehearse and for podcasters to record. A second-generation musician, Rodriguez turned that interest, coupled with a background in construction, into a business after the Great Recession forced him into a temporary career change.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Water remains at the top of mind for most Nevadans. In a recen ...
Poll: Water supply tops Nevadans’ concerns
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

Ensuring there is enough water for the future is top of mind for the vast majority of residents in the nation’s driest state, according to a new bipartisan survey released Feb. 15.

Colon cancer screenings crucial for adults
By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health

Colorectal cancer is the fourth most common cancer in men and women and the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seven in 10 adults in the U.S. aged 50-75 are up to date with colorectal cancer screening; however, in 2021, the CDC lowered the recommended age for colorectal cancer screening for adults to begin at age 45.

(Boulder City Review file photo) After all of their games for the season were disqualified due ...
Eligibility issues cloud basketball seasons for BCHS, Garrett
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It should have been a joyful week for student athletes and their parents in Boulder City. The boys basketball teams at Boulder City High and at Garrett Junior High schools were having stellar years. Though smaller than the schools they compete with in the Clark County School District, both teams were regularly besting the competition. BCHS was 8-1 and Garrett was undefeated at 8-0.

(Image courtesy Boulder City) Boulder City is proposing to annex roughly 2,500 acres, the purpl ...
Council moves forward with Eldorado annexation
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday, Feb. 14, to begin the process of annexing some 2,550 acres of land in the Eldorado Valley. The vote sets up a process that will continue with the council hearing public comment at its meeting scheduled for March 28.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The historic Boulder Dam Hotel was dusted with snow ...
Valentine’s Snow-prise
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Summer Breeze, the statue of a woman holding onto her hat at the corner of Nevada Way and Arizona Street, was dusted with snow Tuesday as a storm brought snow flurries along with strong winds.

(Image courtesy Boulder City) Examples of columbaria to hold the cremated remains of pets were ...
Columbarium proposal tabled; survey shows residents unwilling to pay
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Most Boulder City residents own pets and a substantial majority describe their furry companions as members of the family. But when it comes to bearing the costs for interment of remains after a pet dies, their enthusiasm wanes considerably.

(Bureau of Reclamation file photo) A better than average runnoff due to a wet La Niña year is ...
Wet winter likely to boost lakes’ levels
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

One of the Colorado River’s two major reservoirs is expected to collect better than average runoff this year, thanks to an unusually wet La Niña pattern that dropped a deluge of snow up and down the basin.