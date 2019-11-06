Services, bike ride to honor veterans

Boulder City will have several ways residents and visitors can celebrate Veterans Day this year.

The Nevada Department of Veterans Services will hold its 2019 Veterans Day ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home, 100 Veterans Memorial Drive.

On Sunday, Nov. 10, there will a bike ride on the River Mountains Loop Trail, benefiting veterans. The ride is part of the EOD Dedication Cycling series and is in partnership with Salute the Troops. The series honors the 341 explosive ordinance disposal technicians who made the ultimate sacrifice.

According to an organizer Vincent Martinez, the 34-mile race is the third in this series and the first one in the Las Vegas area. The ride is open to the public and suitable for any type of bicycle.

Martinez said registration is $50 online or $65 in person the morning of the event. The fee includes a gift and refreshments after the ride. Registration opens at 7:15 a.m. and closes an hour later. The ride starts at 8:30 a.m.

To register, go to https://www.classy.org/event/eod-dedication-cycling-series/e225635.

On Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, there will be two programs in town.

American Legion Post 31 will have a service at 11 a.m. at the Legion Hall, 508 California Ave. The guest speaker will be John Yanni, who served during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom as an F-15 aircraft dedicated crew chief and lead production superintendent with the United States Air Force. Currently, he is retired and works on support services for the F-15, F16 and A-10 jet engines at Nellis Air Force Base.

The service is free and open to the public.

The annual Nevada Department of Veterans Services ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home, 100 Veterans Memorial Drive. Gov. Steve Sisolak is scheduled to attend.

“This year the ceremony will be sponsored by Cpl. Matthew A. Commons Memorial Post No. 36, Veterans of Foreign Wars,” said Terri Hendry, communications director for Nevada Department of Veterans Services. “The invocation will be performed by the Rev. Carl Fogg, past state chaplain and post commander, VFW Post 36.”

Following the ceremony, the Boulder City Veterans Pilot Group will do a flyover.

