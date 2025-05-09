Senior sendoff
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
With dozens of family members looking on, as well as the junior class, the class of 2025 watched a slide show dedicated to its senior year, which elicited laughs and tears.
Left: Student Body President Eden Gomez, left, and Student Body Vice President Xochitl Skousen simulate leaving high school on a bus after passing the baton to next year’s student body leaders.
Below: The seniors give one last cheer as they try to out-yell their fellow schoolmates.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
