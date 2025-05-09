70°F
Senior sendoff

City, businesses talk parking
One-fifth of $21M in COVID funding remains
City tracks bills with unfunded mandates
Lady Eagles undefeated in league play
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

With dozens of family members looking on, as well as the junior class, the class of 2025 watched a slide show dedicated to its senior year, which elicited laughs and tears.

Left: Student Body President Eden Gomez, left, and Student Body Vice President Xochitl Skousen simulate leaving high school on a bus after passing the baton to next year’s student body leaders.

Below: The seniors give one last cheer as they try to out-yell their fellow schoolmates.

Student Body President Eden Gomez, left, and Student Body Vice President Xochitl Skousen simulate leaving high school on a bus after passing the baton to next year’s student body leaders.

City, businesses talk parking
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The goal is pretty clear. The city must comply with federally required standards related to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

One-fifth of $21M in COVID funding remains
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Boulder City still has nearly 20% of the more than $21 million it received from the American Recovery Plan Act or ARPA. So, what is ARPA, where did it come from and how is the money being spent?

City tracks bills with unfunded mandates
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Things that happen at the state level can have a big impact on local jurisdictions such as Boulder City, which is why city staff keeps track of bills coming before the state Legislature every other year when they are in session.

Lady Eagles undefeated in league play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing the regular season undefeated in 3A play, Boulder City High School softball is riding an emotional high into the postseason, following a 7-4 victory over rival Virgin Valley on May 1.

Garrett ending year in style
By Melanie Teemant Garrett Junior High Principal

As the school year winds down, Garrett has so much to celebrate. From academic honors and athletic achievements to traditions and a strong school community, our Bobcats are finishing the year strong and proud.

Project will change street parking throughout downtown
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

A plan to reconfigure parking along the historic district stretch of Nevada Way has taken a big step forward as a request for bids on the work is currently out and expected to close on May 8.

Flamingo Inn Motel future in flux
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Just a week after the future fate of the old Flamingo Inn Motel seemed certain to be demolition, a string of events has left that at least somewhat in doubt.

Shakespeare in the park
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Historic Preservation Day set for May 10
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s no secret that Boulder City is full of tradition and pride when it comes to its past.