Senior sendoff

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Student Body President Eden Gomez, left, and Student Body Vice President Xochitl Skousen simulate leaving high school on a bus after passing the baton to next year’s student body leaders.

The seniors give one last cheer as they try to out-yell their fellow schoolmates.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review With hundreds of family members looking on, as well as the junior class, the class of 2025 watched a slide show dedicated to their senior year, which elicited laughs and tears.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review BCHS Senior Natalee Giamanco wipes a tear from her eye as she and her classmates watch a slide show dedicated to the class of 2025 during last Friday’s senior assembly.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

With dozens of family members looking on, as well as the junior class, the class of 2025 watched a slide show dedicated to its senior year, which elicited laughs and tears.

Left: Student Body President Eden Gomez, left, and Student Body Vice President Xochitl Skousen simulate leaving high school on a bus after passing the baton to next year’s student body leaders.

Below: The seniors give one last cheer as they try to out-yell their fellow schoolmates.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Student Body President Eden Gomez, left, and Student Body Vice President Xochitl Skousen simulate leaving high school on a bus after passing the baton to next year’s student body leaders.