Seen on Scene: At the State of the City

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
BC Waste Free representatives Mike Pacini, left, and Rob Martello enjoy Boulder City’s State of the City event Feb. 1 at the Boulder Creek Golf Club.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
Cantor Philip Goldstein of Congregation Shirat Shalom sings the national anthem at the State of the City event.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
New City Manager Al Noyola, from left, longtime Boulder City resident Joe Rowe and Councilwoman Peggy Leavitt catch up before the mayor’s annual State of the City address.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
Councilman Rich Shuman, left, and former Councilman Duncan McCoy attend the State of the City event Feb. 1.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
Representing Lake Mead National Recreation Area at the State of the City event were spokesperson Christie Vanover, left, and Superintendent Lizette Richardson.
By Boulder City Review