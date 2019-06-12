82°F
News

Secret, high-yield accounts just another scam

By Tina Ransom Boulder City Police
June 12, 2019 - 3:50 pm
 

Older residents can be targets for the promise of high-yield, “prime bank” accounts. Using complicated and phony documents, this scam promises retirees that they can participate in high-yield investments connected to secretive accounts only available to the ultra-high-net-worth families at Swiss, French, English or other overseas banks.

Although “prime bank” accounts don’t exist, seniors aren’t often aware of that fact. It all sounds good at the point of purchase, but promising a retiree that they will be able to invest and enjoy “no risk, no loss” returns in the same ballpark as an ultra-millionaire is a scam.

Another angle is to target an aging demographic with fraudulent anti-aging products. Fake Botox in Arizona netted its distributors $1.5 million in barely a year for bogus homeopathic remedies that do absolutely nothing. Botox scams are particularly unsettling as renegade labs creating versions of the real thing might still be working with the root ingredient, botulism neurotoxin, which is one of the most toxic substances known to science. A bad batch can have health consequences far beyond wrinkles or drooping neck muscles.

May 30. DUI with accident: The driver attempts to turn a drive-up into a drive-in at 5:35 a.m. in the 100 block of Ville Drive.

Suspicious: The caller said that she heard a crash outside and found the neighbor was somehow under her own car yelling for help at 10:09 p.m. in the 800 block of Jeri Lane.

Thought for the day: The intoxicated driver decides that the scene of the crash is a good place to take a nap, and the proprietor gets the chance to remove the keys for safety.

May 31. Suspicious: The caller is alarmed when the disheveled man points a water bottle at passers-by and pretends to shoot them with it at 1:44 p.m. in the 900 block of Adams Boulevard.

Burglary: The residence appears to have been broken into although no forced entry is noted at 7:46 p.m. in the 1500 block of Sandra Drive.

Thought for the day: The special-needs man is reminded not to point his water bottle at others.

June 1. Drunk: The unconscious-appearing man, laying on the ground, insists he is just waiting on the bus at 7:29 p.m. in the 900 block of 900 Nevada Way.

Assist other jurisdiction: Officers are called to assist with a wrong-way driver on U.S. Highway 95

after causing several accidents at 7:46 p.m. at U.S. Highway 93 and Veterans Memorial Drive.

Thought for the day: Yours truly was almost a victim of the pickled wrong-way driver as the vehicle directly in front of mine was hit head-on.

June 2. Assist other jurisdiction: Officers assist with a fully engulfed vehicle fire on the Henderson side of Railroad Pass at 2:42 p.m. in the area of U.S. 95 and Wagonwheel Drive.

Welfare check: The caller said a young person has been standing nearby holding a sign for over two hours at 4:41 p.m. in the 500 block of Fifth Street.

Thought for the day: The teenager insists the job holding the garage sale sign was his idea to earn a few bucks.

June 3. Suspicious: The caller said that the lights on the house across the street have been blinking on and off for an extended time at 1:14 a.m. in the 1000 block of Woodacre Drive.

Assault: Several callers report a male being knocked unconscious by another male who has left the scene at 9:39 a.m. in the 1300 block of Arizona Street.

Thought for the day: Officers are able to determine the assault was not random and are arranging a room with a view for the suspect.

June 4. Theft: The donation jar is of particular interest to one individual who decides to grab a financial boost at 4:21 a.m. in the 800 block of Nevada Way.

Wanted: The subject providing sanctuary for a wanted person decides the possible ramifications of a search warrant are not worth risk at 11:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of Adobe Circle.

Thought for the day: Loyalty extends only as far as the warrant starts.

June 5. Suspicious: The male appears to be taking a nap without his pants at 7:39 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Suspicious vehicle: An unfamiliar vehicle is parked and running nearby and is causing the homeowner concern at 9:17 p.m. in the 1300 block of Esther Drive.

Thought for the day: The courting couple express that finding a private place to talk is extremely hard these days.

Thought of the week: Suspicious: The caller said a large plume of smoke appears periodically and then dissipates, happening over and over. The officers canvas the area and locate a flustered resident repairing a fuel problem with his lawnmower resulting in much frustration and black smoke at 1:41 p.m. June 4 in the area of Adams Boulevard and Cottonwood Street.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.

