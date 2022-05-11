93°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Second set of remains found at lake; foul play not suspected

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
May 11, 2022 - 4:03 pm
 
Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Human remains were found Saturday, May 7, at Callville ...
Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Human remains were found Saturday, May 7, at Callville Bay Marina in Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
(AP Photo/John Locher) A dead fish that used to be underwater sits is now visible as the water ...
(AP Photo/John Locher) A dead fish that used to be underwater sits is now visible as the water level at Lake Mead recedes at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Monday, May 9, 2022.

A second set of human remains have been found at Lake Mead National Recreation Area this month and police are not currently investigating the person’s death as a homicide.

“On May 7, 2022, the National Park Service located human remains at Lake Mead National Recreation Area,” said the Metropolitan Police Department’s public information office in a press release. “There is no evidence to suggest foul play and the National Park Service is currently investigating this incident.”

Rangers responded around 2 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of human skeletal remains at Callville Bay.

According to a statement from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area’s public affairs office, it has no further comment about the case because the investigation is open and ongoing. The Clark County medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

If the cause of death is determined to be a homicide or suspicious, Las Vegas Metro’s homicide section will investigate.

These remains were the second set found in Lake Mead in less than a week.

The other remains were found in a barrel near Hemenway Harbor on May 1. Police believe the person died from a gunshot wound and that the barrel may have been dumped in the lake in the 1970s or 1980s. The barrel was found because of dropping water levels in the lake.

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter David Wilson contributed to this report.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Boulder City City Council presents the 2022 Historic Preservation Award to Susan McIntyre at th ...
New dog park option proposed
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The community is one step closer to having a new permanent dog park after City Council decided to convert an existing softball field into one.

(Nevada DMV) Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone who doesn’t have a valid passport or military ...
Less than year left to obtain Real ID compliance
By Mick Akers Special to the Boulder City Review

Barring another pandemic or other unforeseen event, the Real ID compliance date is just under a year away.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) A court officer places handcuffs on Gregory "Brent ...
Psychologist sentenced for 3-10 years for killing wife
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Boulder City Review

Dozens of friends and relatives crowded into a Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday as a Henderson psychologist was sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison for killing his wife in 2015.

(Southern Nevada Water Authority) The top of water intake valve No. 1 is now visible in Lake Me ...
Pumping station activated
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Southern Nevada Water Authority has put its low-lake-level pumping station into service to secure access to the water in Lake Mead as the level continues to drop but is still urging water conservation to preserve the supply.

Shawna Hollister A barrel that contain human remains was found at Lake Mead on Sunday, May 1.
Body found in barrel at Lake Mead
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The human remains found in a barrel at Lake Mead this past weekend are being investigated as a decades-old homicide.

Bureau of Reclamation The Bureau of Reclamation is taking action to help prop up the level of L ...
Operation begins for Lake Powell conservation effort
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

New operational adjustments to protect Lake Powell in Arizona have already been taken into account for operations at Lake Mead and will not adversely affect it.

Boulder City Public Works Director Keegan Littrell is leaving his position and taking a job wit ...
Public works director leaving position at city
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s Public Works Director Keegan Littrell is leaving his position and taking a job with Henderson as a city engineer.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Community members fill the Elaine K. Smith Building f ...
City council, mayoral forum held
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City mayoral and City Council candidates were able to share their thoughts and ideas on local issues at a recent candidate forum.

Boulder City Top Dollar Entertainment LLC is proposing to build Elite RV, a luxury resort for r ...
High-end RV resort proposed
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Another level of hospitality could be coming to Boulder City by way of a proposed recreational vehicle resort.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Chase Patton, Shane Patton's younger brother, discuss ...
Council seeks guidance for placing statue of Patton in park
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Shane Patton Foundation is going to have to wait a little longer to erect a statue of its namesake so that formal city guidelines can be created and other committees can weigh in on the project.