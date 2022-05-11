Second set of remains found at lake; foul play not suspected

A second set of human remains have been found at Lake Mead National Recreation Area this month and police are not currently investigating the person’s death as a homicide.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Human remains were found Saturday, May 7, at Callville Bay Marina in Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

(AP Photo/John Locher) A dead fish that used to be underwater sits is now visible as the water level at Lake Mead recedes at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Monday, May 9, 2022.

A second set of human remains have been found at Lake Mead National Recreation Area this month and police are not currently investigating the person’s death as a homicide.

“On May 7, 2022, the National Park Service located human remains at Lake Mead National Recreation Area,” said the Metropolitan Police Department’s public information office in a press release. “There is no evidence to suggest foul play and the National Park Service is currently investigating this incident.”

Rangers responded around 2 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of human skeletal remains at Callville Bay.

According to a statement from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area’s public affairs office, it has no further comment about the case because the investigation is open and ongoing. The Clark County medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

If the cause of death is determined to be a homicide or suspicious, Las Vegas Metro’s homicide section will investigate.

These remains were the second set found in Lake Mead in less than a week.

The other remains were found in a barrel near Hemenway Harbor on May 1. Police believe the person died from a gunshot wound and that the barrel may have been dumped in the lake in the 1970s or 1980s. The barrel was found because of dropping water levels in the lake.

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter David Wilson contributed to this report.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.