61°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Schools to remain separate for now

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
November 3, 2021 - 4:00 pm
 
The Clark County School District's bond oversight committee tabled the proposal to combine Mitc ...
The Clark County School District's bond oversight committee tabled the proposal to combine Mitchell Elementary, King Elementary and Garrett Junior High schools into one kindergarten through eighth-grade campus. Staff will work with the community over the next year to find a better solution.

No changes are coming yet to three schools in Boulder City despite a proposal within the Clark County School District to combine them into one campus.

At its Oct. 28 meeting, the district’s bond oversight committee approved tabling combining Mitchell Elementary, King Elementary and Garrett Junior High schools into one kindergarten through eighth-grade campus.

“My recommendation for the consideration of the bond oversight committee … is that this decision is tabled, giving us an opportunity to work more closely with the community over the next year and bringing it back as part of revision six,” said Jeff Wagner, CCSD chief of facilities, at the meeting.

The proposal is part of the 2015 Capital Improvement Plan. Its fifth revision was presented to the bond oversight committee at its Oct. 28 meeting. The bond oversight committee is an independent group that manages the district’s capital improvement program in order to provide transparency to the public. Its members are appointed by the trustees.

Wagner said during the community input meetings about the CIP, community members said they were worried about combining Mitchell, King and Garrett into one kindergarten through eighth-grade campus for a variety of reasons.

“They expressed concern about having that many students on one campus,” he said. “They expressed concern about losing some administrators through this process. That came through loud and clear in our public input meetings, so I committed … to pause on this and work with the community over the next year to bring back a better solution for the community.”

At the meeting, resident Charlene Weisenborn said her grandchildren were future Boulder City students, and she did not think it was a good idea to combine Mitchell, King and Garrett because of the city’s proximity to Las Vegas and Henderson.

“There is a great difference in need, culture, behavior and education between K-5 students and sixth through eighth grade students. … I believe that these students should be kept separate,” she wrote in an email. “There are just too many differences for them to be in the same school.”

The committee members unanimously approved tabling the proposal to combine the three schools until next year when the capital plan’s sixth revision will be presented.

According to the school district, Mitchell Elementary School was built in 1970 and is currently operating at 76 percent capacity. King was built in 1991 and is operating at 58 percent capacity, and Garrett was built in 1978 and is operating at 50 percent capacity.

Wagner said they came up with the idea to combine them because they saw “an opportunity to impact more students.”

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Boulder City is moving forward with installing an air traffic control tower at the airport, and ...
Airport moves forward with tower construction
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City is moving forward with building an air traffic control tower at the airport, and construction could begin at the end of 2022.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Councilwoman Sherri Jorgensen and Mayor Kiernan McMan ...
Request for more solar OK’d
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council unanimously approved rezoning 115 acres of land for solar development despite the Planning Commission’s recommendation that they deny it.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The house at 1415 Fifth Street has lights, fog, giant ...
Halloween Haunt
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The house at 1415 Fifth Street has lights, fog, giant skeletons and other spooky fun to celebrate Halloween. The display is on from 6:30-9 every evening through Sunday, Oct. 31.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Ervin Soto's restaurant, Mariscos El Soto Loco, has a ...
Business Beat: Restaurant moves, expands menu
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s Mexican seafood restaurant, Mariscos El Soto Loco, has a new home on Boulder City Parkway.

(Getty Images) Boulder City Police Department is holding a “Know Your Limit” educ ...
Police event aims to reduce DUIs
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Police Department is taking a proactive approach to keeping drunk drivers off the streets with “Know Your Limit,” a nonenforcement education campaign.

(Getty Images)
Booster shots recommended
By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health

On Oct. 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended, and the Food and Drug Administration authorized, booster shots for the Moderna and Janssen/Johnson &Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. Now all three COVID-19 vaccines — Moderna, Janssen/Johnson &Johnson, and Pfizer-BioNTech — have approved booster recommendations.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) On Wednesday, Oct. 20, Boulder City Library Board o ...
News for All
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

On Oct. 20, Boulder City Library Board of Trustees and staff, from left, James Knowles, Rachel Hunt, director Kim Diehm, Jill Sweet, Andrea Dempsey and Jeff Breeden, far right, accepted a donation of bound copies of the Boulder City Review from Valerie Olsen, second from right, who handles display advertising and subscriptions for the paper. The past editions are available to the public to view or use for research.

Clark County School District The Clark County School District's bond oversight committee will d ...
Proposal would merge schools
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Three schools in Boulder City could be joined into one if a Clark County School District proposal is approved by its bond oversight committee.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Planning commissioners, from left, Steve Rudd, Paul M ...
Businessman: Reluctance to change code could cause crisis
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A Boulder City funeral director said he is worried the community could experience a crisis because of the difficulties he is facing with expanding his facility.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Special to the Boulder City Review) Vice President Kamala Harris speaks abou ...
VP puts drought in national spotlight
By Blake Apgar Special to the Boulder City Review

Vice President Kamala Harris made the climate change case for two Biden administration initiatives Monday, Oct. 18, with the declining water levels of Lake Mead as a backdrop.