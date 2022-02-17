45°F
Schools aim to keep clean campuses after end of mask mandate

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
February 16, 2022 - 4:07 pm
 
Updated February 16, 2022 - 4:11 pm
Amy Wagner Boulder City High School students participate in class without wearing masks, following a new executive order from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, from left, Francesa Bowei, Leilani Crowe and Jordyn Wetherbee.
Benjamin Day Even though the mask mandate is over Mitchell Elementary School second graders, from left, Makinley Hernandez, Grace Merker and Abigail Owen, still maintain social distance while eating lunch.

Local principals are working hard to maintain a safe and clean environment on campus for staff and students in light of the state’s mask mandate ending.

“While students and staff are no longer required to mask at King (Elementary School), we are still working to maintain a high level of cleanliness,” said Jason Schrock, principal. “We will continue our increased cleaning and sanitization protocols in each classroom and we will utilize a social distancing protocol in areas where multiple classrooms congregate, such as the cafeteria.”

On Feb. 10, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, said masks were no longer required in Clark County District schools as of Friday, Feb. 11. They still must be worn on school buses.

“We truly believe that when we give parents greater choices that they will make the best decision for their family and their children,” said Schrock. “I want to reassure our community that we will continue to do everything in our power to keep our students healthy and safe. I also want to thank our community for the tremendous support that they have shown us throughout the last two years of the pandemic.”

Mitchell Elementary School Principal Benjamin Day said the changes to the mask mandate won’t change how the teachers instruct the students.

“It’s really just business as usual, except that we’ll see one another’s faces a bit better now,” he said. “I’m also looking forward to not picking up lost disposable masks from the school grounds on a daily basis.”

Like King Elementary, Day said they, too, are encouraging kids to wash and sanitize their hands regularly.

“We’ve also been asked to continue with social distancing to the greatest extent possible, so we’ll continue to have students sit three feet apart in the lunchroom and in other areas of the school,” he added.

Garrett Junior High School Principal Melanie Teemant said wearing a mask on campus is an “individual choice” for the students and staff there.

“All other COVID protocols are still in place for hand sanitizing and social distancing to the best extent possible,” she said. “Students were so excited to come today (Friday) and see everyone smiling. There were both students and staff with masks and without masks and everyone was completely respectful. We will continue to follow any and all guidelines issued by the state or CCSD.”

Boulder City High School Principal Amy Wagner also said students and staff can wear a mask on campus if they so desire.

“On Friday it was great to see faces and smiles in classrooms and on campus,” said Wagner. “Additionally, we are still encouraging hand sanitizing and social distancing, along with other mitigation measures.”

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

