84°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

School speed limits suspended

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
September 2, 2020 - 4:30 pm
 

The school zone speed limit will not be enforced until in-person teaching resumes, according to the Boulder City Police Department.

The city announced its decision Aug. 27 to hold off on enforcing the school zone speed limits since students were not on the campuses. When the 2020-2021 school year started Aug. 24, instruction moved to a distance learning mode to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Our police department discussed the issue with Boulder City school leaders and came to a consensus last week,” said Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante. “It is unlikely that children would be present in those school zones during the school hours since they would be engaged in distance learning.”

Usually during the school day, the speed limit is 15 mph in the school zones from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. when children are present. Now the regular speed limit will apply 24/7.

“Enforcement is unnecessary until students return to in-class learning,” LaPlante said. “We still hope drivers will be cautious and remain alert for children who may be out playing and/or pedestrians.”

Additionally, she said the crossing guards are not working and will be asked to return when in-person classes resume.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Motion to halt firings of city attorney, city manager denied
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The motion for a preliminary injunction to prevent City Council from terminating the employment contracts for the city attorney and city manager was denied Thursday morning by Jim Crockett, a judge in Nevada’s Eighth District Court.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Counsel for City Attorney Steve Morris and City Manag ...
Complaint reveals plot to end employees’ contracts
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A plan to terminate the employment contracts of the city attorney and city manager and deny them their severance pay may have begun more than a year ago, according to a new motion filed in a District Court case against the city.

Alan Goya resigned Aug. 27 from the Historic Preservation Committee. One of the reasons he cite ...
Goya resigns from Historic Preservation Committee
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Longtime Historic Preservation Committee member Alan Goya has resigned from his position, citing the lack of City Council support as a reason for the decision.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City's oldest commercial building, the Browde ...
Historic preservation group proposing code changes
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A Boulder City committee is asking the City Council to help update the town’s historic preservation ordinance by providing two members to attend a new monthly meeting.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Chamber of Commerce will move into the ...
Chamber to call old welcome center home
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce CEO has big plans for the organization’s new location and hopes to have it open and ready for business in October.

Boulder City Police Department is now required to have a voluntary mounted police unit, accordi ...
Council makes voluntary mounted unit a department requirement
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council passed an ordinance that requires the Boulder City Police Department to have a voluntary mounted unit against the advice of staff recommendations.

Amy Wagner Boulder City High School teacher Jennifer Marchant interacts online with her Spanish ...
School year starts online with minor technical glitches
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Students began the 2020-2021 school year Monday, Aug. 24, attending classes completely online and dealing with some technical difficulties early in the day, which were quickly ironed out.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Heather Marianna, seen at her store, Beauty Kitchen, ...
Retailers adapt to pandemic
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Despite the challenges of operating during the COVID-19 pandemic, several local businesses have embraced them and are working hard to stay open.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Bailey Kennedy law firm has filed its opposition to a ...
City asks judge to lift temporary restraining order
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Attorneys for Boulder City are asking a judge to remove a temporary restraining order that will allow City Council to hold a meeting to discuss terminating the employment contracts of the city manager and city attorney.

Amended complaint adds open meeting law violations
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Attorneys for City Attorney Steve Morris and City Manager Al Noyola recently filed an amended District Court complaint against the city, accusing the mayor and City Council of two more open meeting law violations.