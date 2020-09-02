School speed limits suspended

The school zone speed limit will not be enforced until in-person teaching resumes, according to the Boulder City Police Department.

The Boulder City Police Department will not be enforcing the school zone speed limit until in-person classes resume.

The school zone speed limit will not be enforced until in-person teaching resumes, according to the Boulder City Police Department.

The city announced its decision Aug. 27 to hold off on enforcing the school zone speed limits since students were not on the campuses. When the 2020-2021 school year started Aug. 24, instruction moved to a distance learning mode to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Our police department discussed the issue with Boulder City school leaders and came to a consensus last week,” said Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante. “It is unlikely that children would be present in those school zones during the school hours since they would be engaged in distance learning.”

Usually during the school day, the speed limit is 15 mph in the school zones from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. when children are present. Now the regular speed limit will apply 24/7.

“Enforcement is unnecessary until students return to in-class learning,” LaPlante said. “We still hope drivers will be cautious and remain alert for children who may be out playing and/or pedestrians.”

Additionally, she said the crossing guards are not working and will be asked to return when in-person classes resume.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.