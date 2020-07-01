School leaders ready to start next year

Local school leaders are confident in the ability of their staff, students and the community to implement the district’s reopening plan, whatever it may be.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Garrett Junior High School Principal Melanie Teemant said she is confident that they will be able to implement whatever reopening plan the district gives them.

In late June, Clark County School District presented a proposal to the board of trustees that would limit contact at schools by dividing students into two groups. Each one would go to school for two days a week and learn from home for three. Students could also participate in online learning five days a week if they want to stay home full time. The board of trustees is expected to vote July 9 on the proposal.

Schools will be cleaned Wednesdays and Fridays.

“There will obviously be challenges for both families and educators in implementing that kind of plan, assuming the plan gets approved by the board as it is currently written,” said Benjamin Day, principal of Mitchell Elementary School.

Elementary students would take four core courses during face-to-face instruction, with weekly online sessions for art, music, library and physical education classes. Secondary students would take four classes total, with yearlong courses condensed into one semester. Practice and enrichment would take place during distance education.

Garrett Junior High School Principal Melanie Teemant said the priority of her team is the safety of students and staff and providing quality instruction in whatever way they can.

“I certainly would not want to be the one having to make these tough decisions, but once they are made we will have to find the way to move forward and make it work,” she said. “One way we are different from many schools is that we are in a very supportive community, and we will get through this together. It is my hope that this will pass throughout the first semester, so that we can find a sense of normal during the second semester.”

Day said Mitchell is prepared to handle the situation even with it being a challenge.

“We’ve been teaching leadership and effective leadership habits to staff, students and families with complete fidelity for the past nine years so that leadership is truly at the core of our school culture,” he said. “Everyone associated with Mitchell knows how to overcome challenges and I am confident that we’ll be successful despite the barriers associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the district’s plan to reopen schools.”

Due to the pandemic being a fluid situation, details on schools reopening are subject to change at any time. Check www.bouldercityreview.com for the latest details.

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Aleksandra Appleton contributed to this story.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.