School begins Monday

School is almost back in session for the quartet of schools in Boulder City.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School, along with the three other schools in town, will welcome back students Monday, Aug. 8.

Boulder City High School is one of the four schools in town ready to reopen its doors for the 2022-23 school year, along with Garrett Junior, King Elementary, and Mitchell Elementary schools, which all begin classes Monday, Aug. 8.

It will be the 73rd school year for Boulder City High, and Principal Amy Wagner said she is ecstatic to get the school year underway.

“Even just walking around Walmart and seeing the back-to-school advertisements is exciting for me. I’m excited to welcome the kids back into what will be a great school year,” she said.

Boulder City High will operate on the same 7:40 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. schedule that it did last year. Mitchell’s school days for students will be from 9 a.m. to 3:11 p.m., King will be from 8:55 a.m. to 3:06 p.m., and Garrett will be from 7:45 a.m. to 1:56 p.m.

On Friday, Aug. 5, the high school will host a welcome event to kick off the school year titled “Soaring Through BCHS.” Scheduled from 6-8 p.m., the event will introduce incoming freshmen and newbies to the high school. Hot dogs will be served.

The high school also is holding an event for parents sending their children off to high school today titled “What to Expect when you’re Expecting a High Schooler.” It begins at 6 p.m. for parents of underclassmen and 7 p.m. for parents of upperclassmen.

Garrett will also hold a welcome back day Friday, Aug. 5, with students in grades 6-8 arriving to pick up their Chromebooks and schedules as well as pay fees from 8-11 a.m.

The Clark County School District has made several security upgrades to all four schools as well. They include a new instant alarm system, new fencing, changes to campus traffic flow, updated school zone signage, and updated police and employee training. CCSD is also working on upgrading its 4K security cameras on campuses throughout the district and upgrading cameras in all school buses.

“When students walk onto our campuses on August 8, they will notice a number of safety enhancements so they can focus on academic achievement. We have worked overtime to complete safety upgrades and installations over the summer, and this work will continue so that every student in every school can focus on their academic success,” said Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara.

Four new teachers will be joining the BCHS staff: Spanish teacher Victoria Miller, history teacher John Donaldson, science teacher Jennifer Rodgers, and English teacher Steve Roe, who is coming out of retirement.

Fall sports will be back in session with girls volleyball, cross-country, soccer, tennis, golf and football all kicking off their seasons. Oman Hernandez will be the new head coach of the high school boys soccer team, and Eric Speaker will be the new head coach of girls golf.

Football practices begin Saturday, Aug. 6, with the first home football game Thursday, Sept. 1, against Moapa Valley High School as part of Thursday Night Lights on MyLVTV. The homecoming football game will be held Sept. 30, with the parade held a day earlier on Sept. 29.

“Homecoming is awesome. It’s a hometown feel; it’s a community feel; it’s family. That’s my favorite thing about Boulder City High School,” Wagner said.

