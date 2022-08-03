86°F
School begins Monday

By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review
August 3, 2022 - 3:57 pm
 
(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School, along with the three other schools in town, will welcome back students Monday, Aug. 8.

School is almost back in session for the quartet of schools in Boulder City.

Boulder City High School is one of the four schools in town ready to reopen its doors for the 2022-23 school year, along with Garrett Junior, King Elementary, and Mitchell Elementary schools, which all begin classes Monday, Aug. 8.

It will be the 73rd school year for Boulder City High, and Principal Amy Wagner said she is ecstatic to get the school year underway.

“Even just walking around Walmart and seeing the back-to-school advertisements is exciting for me. I’m excited to welcome the kids back into what will be a great school year,” she said.

Boulder City High will operate on the same 7:40 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. schedule that it did last year. Mitchell’s school days for students will be from 9 a.m. to 3:11 p.m., King will be from 8:55 a.m. to 3:06 p.m., and Garrett will be from 7:45 a.m. to 1:56 p.m.

On Friday, Aug. 5, the high school will host a welcome event to kick off the school year titled “Soaring Through BCHS.” Scheduled from 6-8 p.m., the event will introduce incoming freshmen and newbies to the high school. Hot dogs will be served.

The high school also is holding an event for parents sending their children off to high school today titled “What to Expect when you’re Expecting a High Schooler.” It begins at 6 p.m. for parents of underclassmen and 7 p.m. for parents of upperclassmen.

Garrett will also hold a welcome back day Friday, Aug. 5, with students in grades 6-8 arriving to pick up their Chromebooks and schedules as well as pay fees from 8-11 a.m.

The Clark County School District has made several security upgrades to all four schools as well. They include a new instant alarm system, new fencing, changes to campus traffic flow, updated school zone signage, and updated police and employee training. CCSD is also working on upgrading its 4K security cameras on campuses throughout the district and upgrading cameras in all school buses.

“When students walk onto our campuses on August 8, they will notice a number of safety enhancements so they can focus on academic achievement. We have worked overtime to complete safety upgrades and installations over the summer, and this work will continue so that every student in every school can focus on their academic success,” said Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara.

Four new teachers will be joining the BCHS staff: Spanish teacher Victoria Miller, history teacher John Donaldson, science teacher Jennifer Rodgers, and English teacher Steve Roe, who is coming out of retirement.

Fall sports will be back in session with girls volleyball, cross-country, soccer, tennis, golf and football all kicking off their seasons. Oman Hernandez will be the new head coach of the high school boys soccer team, and Eric Speaker will be the new head coach of girls golf.

Football practices begin Saturday, Aug. 6, with the first home football game Thursday, Sept. 1, against Moapa Valley High School as part of Thursday Night Lights on MyLVTV. The homecoming football game will be held Sept. 30, with the parade held a day earlier on Sept. 29.

“Homecoming is awesome. It’s a hometown feel; it’s a community feel; it’s family. That’s my favorite thing about Boulder City High School,” Wagner said.

Contact reporter Owen Krepps at okrepps@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow him on Twitter @OKrepps85.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) The Boulder City Fire Department on Elm Street will not be th ...
Fire department targets sites to improve response times
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

Two locations are being targeted for a new Boulder City Fire substation that the City Council approved last month to help the department improve response time to emergencies. The proposed new fire station, labeled Station 122, is looking at sites at Quartzite Road and Nevada Way as well as at 701 Adams Boulevard. The city owns land in both locations.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Former City Manager Al Noyola has sued the city claiming he wa ...
Ex-manager sues city; claims retaliation
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Former City Manager Al Noyola filed a lawsuit against the city Friday, July 29, alleging that his civil rights were violated when he was fired Oct. 13, 2020.

(Photo courtesy Jesus Velasquez) The thunderstorm July 28 brought down this tree and fence onto ...
Storms cause minor damage
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

Monsoon season brought damage to Boulder City as the town was hit with a collection of storms last week. Luckily, the city was able to handle the storms in an efficient manner, according to officials, who dealt with the typical gravel and rock erosion, power outages and roof leaks.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Lend A Hand of Boulder City has been awarded $101,271 by the ...
Lend A Hand awarded $101K from state
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of Nevada has awarded $30 million in Community Recovery Grants to nonprofit organizations including Lend A Hand of Boulder City. The local organization was one of the 30-plus applicants that received money funded by American Rescue Act Plan dollars.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) As the water level at Lake Mead, as seen July 9, co ...
Drought drives tough talks to cut water use
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

Nevada and two of its neighboring Southwestern states are still working on ways to drastically cut water use from the Colorado River as a deadline set by the federal government to address the worsening conditions along the river quickly approaches.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The House passed a bill July 29 that would provide ...
House passes bill with help for Lake Mead
By Gary Martin and Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

WASHINGTON — Sweeping legislation to provide $500 million to raise plunging water levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell passed Friday, July 29, in the House despite Republican opposition over concerns for farmers and ranchers.

(Lake Mead National Recreation Area) Lori Curry and her dog, Creena, kayak down the Colorado Ri ...
Kayaker drowns at Lake Mead
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A 31-year-old man drowned at Lake Mead National Recreation Area near SCUBA Beach on Wednesday evening after he went into the water to retrieve a loose inflatable kayak, according to the National Park Service.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Human remains were discovered Monday, July 25, at S ...
More remains found at Lake Mead
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

As water levels continue to decrease, another body has been discovered at Lake Mead. National Park Service rangers responded to a witness report of human remains spotted at Swim Beach in the Boulder Basin area of the lake at 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 25.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City officials will consider changing munic ...
Water district targets pool sizes to aid conservation
By Colton Poore Special to the Boulder City Review

As water managers grapple with shortages across the Southwest, pool sizes in the Las Vegas Valley are the next target slated for cuts.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) The city has installed new signs for school zones that show s ...
Signs clear up school zone confusion
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

School will be back in session in less than two weeks, and Boulder City Police Department is working to make commuting to class safer for children in town. The department has updated city signage that details school zone speed limits and hours of enforcement in an effort to keep the 350-400 student population who use school zones every day safe.