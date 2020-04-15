Scenes from the Weekend

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds flew over the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home on Saturday. The flyover was part of the team’s tribute to those on the front line battling the coronavirus.

(Kirstie Rogers) The Air Force Thunderbirds sent a formation that featured F-16 Fighting Falcons across Clark County, including above Boulder City Hospital and the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home, on Saturday, April 11, 2020, to pay tribute to health care workers, first responders and other essential personnel on the front line battling the coronavirus.

Andy Saylor The United States Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Boulder City on Saturday, April 11, 2020. The flyover was part of the team's tribute to health care workers, first responders and other essential personnel on the front line battling the coronavirus.

(Jim Sheldon) Hemenway Valley Park was virtually empty early Sunday morning, April 12, 2020. Traditionally, several hundred people gather in the park for a community Easter sunrise service.

The Air Force Thunderbirds sent a formation that featured F-16 Fighting Falcons across Clark County, including above Boulder City Hospital and the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home, on Saturday, April 11, to pay tribute to health care workers, first responders and other essential personnel on the front line battling the coronavirus.

Hemenway Valley Park was virtually empty early Sunday morning, April 12. Traditionally, several hundred people gather in the park for a community Easter sunrise service.