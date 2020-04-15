Scenes from the Weekend
The United States Air Force Thunderbirds flew over the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home on Saturday. The flyover was part of the team’s tribute to those on the front line battling the coronavirus.
Andy Saylor
Kirstie Rogers
Kirstie Rogers
The Air Force Thunderbirds sent a formation that featured F-16 Fighting Falcons across Clark County, including above Boulder City Hospital and the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home, on Saturday, April 11, to pay tribute to health care workers, first responders and other essential personnel on the front line battling the coronavirus.
Jim Sheldon
Jim Sheldon
Hemenway Valley Park was virtually empty early Sunday morning, April 12. Traditionally, several hundred people gather in the park for a community Easter sunrise service.