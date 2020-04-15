76°F
News

Scenes from the Weekend

By Boulder City Review
April 15, 2020 - 3:12 pm
 

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds flew over the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home on Saturday. The flyover was part of the team’s tribute to those on the front line battling the coronavirus.

Andy Saylor

The Air Force Thunderbirds sent a formation that featured F-16 Fighting Falcons across Clark County, including above Boulder City Hospital and the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home, on Saturday to pay tribute to health care workers, first responders and other essential personnel on the front line battling the coronavirus.

The Air Force Thunderbirds sent a formation that featured F-16 Fighting Falcons across Clark County, including above Boulder City Hospital and the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home, on Saturday, April 11, to pay tribute to health care workers, first responders and other essential personnel on the front line battling the coronavirus.

Jim Sheldon

Hemenway Valley Park was virtually empty early Sunday morning. Traditionally, several hundred people gather in the park for a community Easter sunrise service.

Jim Sheldon

Hemenway Valley Park was virtually empty early Sunday morning, April 12. Traditionally, several hundred people gather in the park for a community Easter sunrise service.

City’s new aviation fuel rules stalled
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council failed to ratify new aviation fuel standards for the Boulder City Municipal Airport and ignored the city attorney’s advice at its first meeting since entering a state of emergency March 15.

Boulder City Municipal Airport is receiving nearly $2.7 million through a new federal grant pro ...
Airport gets millions through virus relief act
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Municipal Airport has been awarded nearly $2.7 million through a new federal grant program created because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Census questionnaires mailed to homes
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Paper questionnaires for the 2020 Census went out in the mail last week.

(Roger Hall) Boulder City resident and community supporter Bert Hansen died April 10. He was in ...
Hansen falls victim to virus
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Longtime resident and community supporter Bert Hansen died Friday, April 10, after fighting COVID-19 since the end of March.

(Southern Nevada Health District) The number of COVID-19 cases in Clark County by city and ZIP ...
Virus cases by ZIP code now available
By Boulder City Review

The Southern Nevada Health District is now posting daily summaries of COVID-19 cases by ZIP code and cities in Clark County, including Boulder City.

Three of the six residents and two of the eight staff members at the Southern Nevada State Vete ...
Three veterans recover from virus
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Several of the residents and staff members at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, according to Terri Hendry, communications director for the state department of veterans services.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Oaklane Preschool Academy is closing its doors afte ...
Oaklane Preschool closes
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Oaklane Preschool Academy has permanently closed, becoming another casualty of the global pandemic.

City Council and staff members will gather at 7 p.m. Tuesday for their first meeting in more th ...
Council to meet Tuesday
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

City Council plans to hold its first meeting in more than a month Tuesday, April 14, albeit in a slightly less than traditional manner.

The city is asking a judge to reconsider his preliminary injunction that allows BFE LLC to disp ...
City asks judge to reconsider fuel tankers’ use
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The city attorney is asking a district court judge to reconsider a motion allowing a Boulder City Municipal Airport operator to use tractor-trailers to dispense fuel.