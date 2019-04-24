Scammers prey on those who are vulnerable

Here are a few unusual rip-off variations you may not be familiar with:

Fake marriage schemes: Single, retired military veteran men who live in nursing homes and have no family are particularly vulnerable to marriage scams. It has been common in the past for workers in retirement homes to marry these isolated, vulnerable veterans for their war pay and benefits. While the elderly veteran is living in the nursing home, their newlywed younger wives are eating off their pensions, living in their homes and driving their cars.

Guardianship abuse: This can happen inside families as well as court-appointed administrators. A fantastic new book about guardianship abuse, “A Breach of Trust,” is now available.

Funeral and cemetery scams: One approach is that scammers read obituaries and call or attend the funeral service of a stranger to take advantage of the grieving family. Claiming the deceased had an outstanding debt with them, scammers will try to extort money from relatives to settle the fake debts.

Disreputable funeral homes capitalizing on family members unfamiliar with the considerable cost of funeral services: Commonly, funeral directors will insist that a casket, usually one of the most expensive parts of funeral services, is necessary even when performing a direct cremation, which can be accomplished with a cardboard casket rather than an expensive display or burial casket.

April 11. Auto theft: The elderly resident believes her vehicle was taken by a family member at 11 a.m. in the 1400 block of San Felipe Drive.

DUI: An observant caller states the driver was extremely intoxicated and the passenger looked the same at 12:49 p.m. in the 500 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: One more intoxicated driver off the roadway and the passenger will have some explaining to do to a parent.

April 12. Suspended registration: The vehicle is now parked without plates and waiting for a movement permit or tow at 3:22 a.m. in the 800 block of Adams Boulevard.

Assault: Several callers report a disorderly subject running amok at 6:09 p.m. in the 900 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: Officers are required to take the plates from suspended registration as they are not allowed on the roadway and the Department of Motor Vehicles will have to reissue a new set.

April 13. Welfare: The intoxicated female is clearly unable to take care of herself at 8:29 p.m. in the area of Wyoming Avenue and Avenue D.

Suspicious: The caller states a relative isn’t acting right after just returning from a stay in the hospital at 11:46 p.m. in the 1300 block of Capri Drive.

Thought for the day: The concerned relative calls back to advise that the problem may be an illegal substance.

April 14. DUI: Callers report the driver is revving the engine at pedestrians trying to cross the roadway and yelling in a slurred voice at 12:01 a.m. in the 1100 block of Boulder City Parkway.

Reckless: The caller states the semitruck is weaving in the lane at 6:42 p.m. in the area of Veterans Memorial Drive and U.S. Highway 93.

Thought for the day: High winds buffet small cars around on the roadway and it is best to expect even worse conditions for a large vehicle.

April 15. Disabled vehicle: Officers stop to assist a stranded motorist and find the subjects have been creative in obtaining plates for the vehicle and are both wanted in another jurisdiction at 12:37 a.m. in the 100 block of Nevada Way.

Welfare check: The caller states the elderly resident has not been feeling well and they haven’t heard from her in quite a few days at 2:41 p.m. in the 1400 block of Medical Park Drive.

Thought for the day: I’m always amazed at how even adults will spin their arrest to their mamas.

April 16. Suspicious: The caller states she was waiting for a bus when a vehicle stopped and the male inside made a lewd proposal at 3:54 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Traffic hazard: The second call of the day comes in regarding a pedestrian trying to stop cars on Interstate 11 to get a ride by darting into the roadway at 4:38 p.m. in the area of mile marker 8.

Thought for the day: With the speeds we find out there it is dangerous to risk being anywhere near that bypass road on foot.

April 17. DUI: The older vehicle appears to have extra trouble staying in the lane at 10:57 a.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Assist another department: The officers assist with the animals of a deceased senior citizen at 6:21 p.m. in the 1700 block of Teakwood Street.

Thought for the day: For many elderly residents, pets are family, so please take time to develop a plan of care for them.

Call of the week: Suspicious: The caller states the nervous spouse is home and watching an elderly man with a metal detector digging a hole in their front yard in the 600 block of Avenue I at 12:44 p.m. on April 13.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.