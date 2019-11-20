Scammers find new ways to trick people

Every week we receive calls about a new scam over the phone or internet. These are rarely “new” but refurbished oldies that are given a dust-up treatment and a few changes. I will spend the next few weeks examining them, in detail, so that you are prepared when you see or hear them. Be sure to pass the information on to your friends who may not have heard of them.

Sadly, a handful of Boulder City residents will fall prey to these scams every month and sometimes for thousands of dollars. The first thing you need to know is what to do if you receive one of these calls or solicitations. There is little to nothing that can be done at the Boulder City Police Department (or any other), so here is the information you will need to know.

If you think you have been targeted by a prize scam, report it to the Federal Trade Commission at https://www.ftc.gov/complaint. Your complaint can help protect other people. By filing a complaint, you can help the FTC’s investigators identify the scammers and stop them before they can get someone’s hard-earned money. It really makes a difference.

You can also sign up for scam alerts or file complaints with various agencies at https://www.ftc.gov/subscribe, https://www.usa.gov/state-consumer/nevada and https://callforaction.org. If the prize promotion came in the mail, report it to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at https://www.uspis.gov/report.

Nov. 7. Suspicious person: The caller reports a person looking over fences and walls into yard areas while drinking a beer at 5:39 a.m. in the area of Northridge Drive and La Plata Place.

Drugs: The investigation pays off and a few lucky winners are heading for the crossbar hotel at 4:41 p.m. in the 1600 block of Ann Way.

Thought for the day: Many of the recent crimes are ones of opportunity. Don’t leave your car running, bikes in the yard, tools in the pickup bed or doors unlocked for any amount of time.

Nov. 8. Threats: The love is long gone, but the parties can’t seem to quit trying to get the last word in at 7:29 a.m. in the 1400 block of Stacey Lane.

Domestic: The caller witnesses a man punch a woman square in the face, and she is knocked to the ground at 6:42 p.m. in the 800 block of Avenue A.

Thought for the day: Keep your anger, words and hands to yourself and avoid the inevitable criminal charges.

Nov. 9. Hit and run: The missing tire and spark trail draw attention to the moving vehicle trying to make a hasty getaway at 2:49 a.m. in the 1300 block of Denver Street.

Battery: The conversation quickly digresses into a physical altercation at 3:56 p.m. in the 1500 block of Christina Drive.

Thought for the day: The phrase “I’m not as think as you drunk I am” might fit both circumstances today.

Nov. 10. Burglary: The house has been entered, and a list of missing property will be forthcoming at 10:27 a.m. in the 500 block of Ville Drive.

Civil disturbance management: The party looks like it started out bad and got worse at 8:03 p.m. in the 1100 block of Fifth Street.

Thought for the day: I guess maybe the arrest and fines will help to remind these folks on the legal age for alcohol and the appropriate place for a campfire.

Nov. 11. Suspicious person: The resident is surprised by a well-concealed tent and a person, who acts less than happy at the intrusion, on her hike with the kids at 10:23 a.m. in the area of Arizona Street and Avenue L.

Assist: The elderly man believes his wife brought him here from Ohio and he doesn’t remember why at 11:54 p.m. in the 1000 block of Industrial Road.

Thought for the day: Make sure little kids and pets stay close to adults on outdoor excursions and keep constantly aware of the area around you.

Nov. 12. Auto theft: The motorcycle is missing when the driver returns with fuel at 3:52 a.m. in the area of Veterans Memorial Drive and U.S. Highway 93.

Family disturbance: The almost broken up couple seem to disagree on almost everything, and now the rental car is missing and so are the keys at 5:28 p.m. in the 800 block of Sixth Street.

Thought for the day: Addiction is a messy proposition, and you can’t want recovery more than the other adult, in most cases.

Nov. 13. Burglary: The caller reports items missing by an unknown person or persons at 11:05 a.m. in the 1000 block of Adobe Circle.

Animal: The caller reports a rooster running loose in the middle of the road at 7:00 p.m. in the 700 block of Adams Boulevard.

Thought for the day: You never know what you’re going to see in Boulder City.

Call of the week: Expose: The people in the area haven’t noticed anything, but the officer is sure they would have noticed a man standing on a motorized wheelchair seat, without any pants, at 5:28 p.m. Nov. 12 in the 800 block of Nevada Way.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with the Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.