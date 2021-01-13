45°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Salary range, guidelines set for new city attorney, manager

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
January 13, 2021 - 3:55 pm
 
City Council approved a salary range and compensation package at its Jan. 12 meeting to help in ...
City Council approved a salary range and compensation package at its Jan. 12 meeting to help in its search for a new city manager and city attorney.

The search for the next city manager and city attorney is a little more defined as City Council recently approved the salary range and compensation package for each position.

At its Tuesday, Jan. 12, meeting, council approved a salary range of $130,000 to $155,000 for the city manager and $120,000 to $145,000 for the city attorney.

The amounts will be given GovHR USA, the firm handling the recruitment, to use in its materials.

“For development of the brochure, they would like to have some initial numbers out there to be able to attract an applicant,” said Councilwoman Tracy Folda.

The agenda packet included the salaries of three past city managers and two past city attorneys. The city managers’ starting and ending salaries ranged from $129,000 to $183,000, and the city attorneys’ ranged from $90,000 to $184,000.

“What I recommend is removing the last city attorney, last city manager’s salary,” she said. “As you can see they were very much above and beyond what previously had been given to people with years of experience before them. It kind of throws off the numbers we are looking at.”

Former City Manager Al Noyola’s starting salary was $168,500 and his ending one was $183,007. Dave Fraser, the city manager before him, started with $138,200 in November 2012 and ended with $153,878 in June 2017.

Former City Attorney Steve Morris’ starting salary was $170,000 and his ending one was $184,636. The city attorney before him, Dave Olsen, earned $90,000 when he started working for the city in 1999. He made $140,626 when retired in 2017.

Folda said the proposed ranges were in line with cities such as Fernley, Mesquite and Yerington, which have a similar population.

Councilwoman Claudia Bridges said she agreed with those salary ranges even though some of the cities were more rural than Boulder City.

“I can agree with those salary numbers you came up with,” she said.

Councilman James Howard Adams also said he agreed with them.

Mayor Kiernan McManus said GovHR USA should look for candidates with department head level experience rather than just previous experience as a city manager.

“I think we need to have a recognition that we are a small town,” he said. “That this may be a starting point for a person rather than an ending point for a person as city manager.”

For the city attorney, the necessary experience is laid out in the city charter and requires a person to be “an attorney at law, admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of the state of Nevada, who has been in actual practice of law in the state of Nevada for at least three years preceding his or her appointment. If practicable, the council shall appoint an attorney who has had special training or experience in municipal corporation law.”

In addition to the salaries, each position includes life insurance, paid leave, sick leave, relocation cost reimbursement, paid holidays and retirement benefits with the Nevada Public Employees’ Retirement System.

The city also provides health, dental and vision insurance and pays 100 percent of the premiums.

Noyola and Morris also received a monthly car allowance of $500 and monthly cellphone allowance of $150.

Folda said neither of those were included in the compensation because the city manager and city attorney would have access to city vehicles or could be reimbursed for mileage if using their own vehicle. They would also have use of a city cellphone.

“I don’t think at that pay a car allowance is necessary, but I think this is in line with what should be expected or what someone should expect if they’re looking to put themselves in this position,” Adams said.

The other members agreed and approved in a 4-0 vote to have Administrative Services Officer Bryce Boldt give this information to GovHR USA.

Councilwoman Judy Hoskins was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
City Council was undecided at its Jan. 12 meeting about a ballot question for capital improveme ...
Purpose of proposed ballot question contested
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council is divided on whether safety or growth is the purpose of a proposed ballot question about airport capital improvement projects and have yet to decide about moving forward with it.

Cokie Booth
Three announce plans to seek council seat
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Candidate filing for Boulder City’s 2021 municipal election starts in less than two weeks and three residents have already announced their intention to run for city office.

(Boulder City) Boulder City Fire Chief Will Gray is heading the city's Emergency Operations Cen ...
Temporary staff check for COVID compliance
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City is using temporary part-time code enforcement officers to help ensure that local businesses are complying with current health and safety guidelines for the pandemic.

Councilwoman Judith Hoskins
Two council seats up for election
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The 2021 municipal election will see residents voting to fill two seats on City Council as well as offer guidance on some community issues.

(Leroy Dodge) Rosendin Electric recently found this small pet cemetery during a site survey for ...
Old pet cemetery to remain intact
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A new solar project will not infringe on the local pet cemetery put in place years ago by a longtime Boulder City resident.

(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Overall, 2020 saw more fatal crashes than 2019, despi ...
Nevada’s road fatalities rose in 2020
By Mick Akers / RJ

Now that 2020 has come to a close, transportation officials hope the Las Vegas Valley can leave the “worst year ever” in its rear-view mirror.

(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Police officers, including a North Las Vegas Police offi ...
Police raise awareness of 3-foot bicycle law to motorists
By Mya Constantino / RJ

Local law enforcement agencies joined to raise awareness of Nevada’s “3-foot rule” for motorists during an enforcement event Dec. 30 on a trio of Summerlin roads.