Safety important when travelling, too

When on a cruise, you also need to be careful to ensure your personal safety. Here are a few tips.

Be skeptical. Don’t assume you can trust other passengers. Criminals take vacations, too.

Stay sober. Don’t let alcohol impair your judgment. Only drink beverages you have seen prepared. Ask that bottled drinks be served unopened. Set rules for your children and keep an eye on them. Make sure they don’t drink. Report any crew members who serve alcohol to minors.

Meet fellow passengers in public areas, not cabins. Use all locks on your cabin door. Never open it to a stranger. When you enter your cabin check the bathroom and closet before closing the door.

Don’t socialize with the crew. Make sure your children know that crew areas are off limits. Dress down. Leave expensive jewelry and watches at home. They only make you a target for thieves. Lock all valuables in a safe and guard your key card as you would a credit card.

Don’t stand or sit on the ship’s railing. Never go to any isolated areas of the ship alone, especially in the evening and early morning. Know where the members of your party are at all times. Report a missing person immediately. Attend the ship safety drills and learn its emergency procedures.

Bring phone numbers of U.S. embassies or consulates in the cities on your itinerary so you can contact them if a problem arises. You can get them online at www.usembassy.gov. If you are a victim of a crime at sea call the FBI at 202-324-3000 from the ship to report the crime. Call the U.S. embassy or consulate if you are a victim of a crime on shore.

Take photos of the crime scene and any injuries you suffered. Get the names, addresses and phone numbers of possible witnesses. Take statements. Don’t expect the cruise line to take physical evidence. Also notify your family, doctors, lawyers, insurance companies, etc. as appropriate.

Aug. 16. Suspicious: The caller states there is a subject outside her front door with a measuring tape taking measurements and she has no idea why and would like officers to check it out at 2:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Avenue G.

Assist other jurisdiction: The officer is doing a welfare check and the home occupants are not being cooperative at 9:00 p.m. in the 1300 block of Shenandoah Street.

Thought for the day: Outstanding warrants are the underlying issue here; however, that will not be a problem next time.

Aug. 17. Theft: The homeowner finds the moving company may have kept more than the exorbitant moving costs they charged at 8:32 a.m. in the 600 block of California Avenue.

Fight: The caller states that two men are battered and bloody in the street but decide that is punishment enough for today at 10:55 p.m. in the 500 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: We recommend that small, expensive items be moved by the homeowner whenever possible.

Aug. 18. Suspicious: Officers go out with a subject that appears to be sleeping on the sidewalk at 4:50 a.m. near Nevada Way and Elm Street.

Traffic: The driver attempts the ole ‘I forgot my ID at home’ line and when that doesn’t work hands over a license that clearly doesn’t contain his picture at 2:47 p.m. in the area of U.S. Highway 93 at U.S. Highway 95.

Thought for the day: he prolific burglar is traveling with his spoils from one location to another and allows our officers the opportunity to solve crimes in at least four states so far.

Aug. 19. Suspicious: The woman states there is an unknown man frantically ringing her doorbell and seems to have arrived on a bicycle that is parked nearby at 2:38 a.m. in the 700 block of Marita Drive.

Family disturbance: The man is walking alongside the roadway and appears to be leading a small child while a woman inside a dark colored SUV follows along slowly at 6:55 p.m. in the area of mile marker 51 on U.S. 95.

Thought for the day: The intoxicated male pedestrian insists that the woman driving the vehicle is the drunk one and he thinks it is safer for he and his child to walk to their destination — three states away.

Aug. 20. Accident: The caller witnesses the sedan drive off the road, overturn one time and land on its wheels at 8:22 a.m. in the area of U.S, 95 at mile marker 51.

Threats: The marital dispute involves threats and tracking devices at 1:13 p.m. in the 1300 block of Wyoming Street.

Thought for the day: The driver insists he is fine after the accident and chooses to sit in the wrecked vehicle waiting for friends.

Aug. 21. Vagrant: The homeowner is concerned about at subject sleeping alongside his residence who also has a dog at 9:52 a.m. in the area of Railroad Avenue and Birch Street.

Grand theft: The owner discovers the real problem with the air conditioners when the insides are discovered missing at 11:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: The vagrant insists he is not homeless; he’s an outdoorsman.

Aug. 22. Suspicious: The officer makes contact with a subject who claims to have been in an accident at an unknown location, with an unknown person, at an unknown time and insists there was someone with injuries who cannot be located at this time but may be found sometime in the future at 1:05 a.m. in the area of U.S. 95 at mile marker 56.

Traffic: The Uber driver gets a brief education on parking somewhere other than the middle of the street at 3:34 p.m. in the area of Adams Boulevard and Darlene Way.

Thought for the day: Is anyone aware of just how dark it is out on U.S. Highway 95 in the middle of the night?

Call(s) of the week: Drugs: The caller states her relative is in the front yard in his underwear and has been running around in circles. Officers arrive to find the man actively involved in physical activity of the strenuous kind and lacking appropriate footwear (or any actually). Officers are unable to get the subject to comply so they place him in custody and send a stern notification to parole and probation about the subject’s lack of compliance with the no intoxicating substances provision of his release conditions at 12:33 p.m. Aug. 16 in the 1400 block of Coronado Drive.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.