47°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

RV resort plan founders

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
March 1, 2023 - 4:11 pm
 
(Boulder City file photo) Top Dollar Entertainment is proposing to put its Elite RV resort near ...
(Boulder City file photo) Top Dollar Entertainment is proposing to put its Elite RV resort near the Boulder Creek Golf Club. The plan failed to move forward Tuesday, Feb. 28, after a divided City Council could not agree on if the proposal was a good use for the land.

In a 3-2 vote, the City Council declined Tuesday, Feb. 28, to move forward with direct negotiations with the developer for a proposed luxury recreational vehicle resort on 76 acres of land sandwiched between the airport and Boulder Creek Golf Club.

The action would have triggered a vote to direct city staff to issue a request for proposal that would allow other developers to make proposals for a similar business on the same land. Instead, the council, after extended discussion, voted unanimously to table the RFP motion and a related appraisal, essentially taking no action on the proposed development.

The process of potential development of that land started in April 2022. Top Dollar Entertainment, headed by Gary Baldwin, a 20-year Boulder City resident who has developed attractions on the Las Vegas Strip, proposed creating the Elite RV park aimed at a high-end market. At the meeting Baldwin described the potential clientele as being people who own RVs that cost as much as $500,000 and described a facility that would feature a spa and salon, meeting rooms and a small convention space that could accommodate up to 250 people for various events. Baldwin also noted that the proposed facility would cater largely to out-of-town visitors interested in Boulder City’s golf courses.

The council was divided, with Mayor Joe Hardy and council member Matt Fox supporting the direct lease proposal. Council member Steve Walton expressed the greatest reservation about the project saying that he “loves the idea but does not love the location.” Walton and council member Sherri Jorgensen expressed concern that the development could block sight lines.

While the council had already voted to support an RV park in that area, Walton was vocal in his preference that the land be used to add additional hangar space to the airport. Hardy countered that there was no current proposal in place or expressed interest on the part of anyone to build hangars there. Walton said there is a waiting list for hangar space and said he was “reasonably certain” that hangars could be developed within five years.

Council member Cokie Booth eventually joined with Walton and Jorgensen after initially saying she had entered the process later than other members and was willing to go along with the majority. With other council members split, her vote was essentially the tiebreaker.

Contact reporter Bill Evans at wevans@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Boulder City file photo) City Council approved a $165,000 settlement with former City Clerk Lo ...
Council settles with former city clerk
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

A settlement for $165,000 for former City Clerk Lorene Krumm was approved by City Council during its Tuesday, Feb. 28, meeting.

(Image courtesy Nevada State Railroad Museum) This rendering shows what the interior of the vis ...
Rail museum to report on expansion progress
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Riding classic trains will not be the only notable activity at the Nevada State Railroad Museum’s annual open house scheduled for this weekend.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The Boulder City Fire Department recently received accredited ...
Fire department receives international accreditation
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City Fire Department has received accredited agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International.

(Bill Evans/Boulder City Review) Chief William Gray of the Boulder City Fire Department recentl ...
Fire chief feted by national group
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Boulder City Fire Chief William Gray was recently recognized by a national organization for his efforts in accreditation and credentialing.

(Image courtesy Boulder City Chamber of Commerce) The inaugural Best of Boulder City awards wil ...
Best of BC contest launched
By Boulder City Review

A Best of Boulder City awards program, which will recognize businesses and individuals in more than 50 categories, has been launched by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

(Bill Evans/Boulder City Review) Aquatic Coordinator Cheree Brennan has been running the pool f ...
Aquatic future hinges on Tract 350 sale
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The city-owned pool is a popular facility, serving nearly 28,000 patrons each year. It is also old and in need of repair.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The Nevada Supreme Court issued a 60-day stay Feb. 15, 2023, i ...
Settlement negotiations in case against city ongoing
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A 60-day stay has been issued by the Nevada Supreme Court in the lawsuit filed by the former city attorney and city manager against the city and a former mayor and council member.

(Image courtesy Boulder City) The 5.35 acres outlined in blue are slated for subdivision into 1 ...
Planners OK proposal to subdivide parcel
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend approval of the final map for a proposed subdivision of 5.35 vacant acres into 15 residential lots during its meeting Feb. 15.

(Bill Evans/Boulder City Review) Don Rodriguez, sitting on the stage at I and I Music in Boulde ...
Business Beat: I and I Music offers space for musicians, podcasters
By Bill Evans and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Don Rodriguez has turned a space on Boulder City Parkway that was once storage for pool supplies into a high-tech place for local musicians to rehearse and for podcasters to record. A second-generation musician, Rodriguez turned that interest, coupled with a background in construction, into a business after the Great Recession forced him into a temporary career change.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Water remains at the top of mind for most Nevadans. In a recen ...
Poll: Water supply tops Nevadans’ concerns
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

Ensuring there is enough water for the future is top of mind for the vast majority of residents in the nation’s driest state, according to a new bipartisan survey released Feb. 15.