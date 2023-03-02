RV resort plan founders

In a 3-2 vote, the City Council declined Tuesday , Feb. 28, to move forward with direct negotiations with the developer for a proposed luxury recreational vehicle resort on 76 acres of land sandwiched between the airport and Boulder Creek Golf Club.

(Boulder City file photo) Top Dollar Entertainment is proposing to put its Elite RV resort near the Boulder Creek Golf Club. The plan failed to move forward Tuesday, Feb. 28, after a divided City Council could not agree on if the proposal was a good use for the land.

The action would have triggered a vote to direct city staff to issue a request for proposal that would allow other developers to make proposals for a similar business on the same land. Instead, the council, after extended discussion, voted unanimously to table the RFP motion and a related appraisal, essentially taking no action on the proposed development.

The process of potential development of that land started in April 2022. Top Dollar Entertainment, headed by Gary Baldwin, a 20-year Boulder City resident who has developed attractions on the Las Vegas Strip, proposed creating the Elite RV park aimed at a high-end market. At the meeting Baldwin described the potential clientele as being people who own RVs that cost as much as $500,000 and described a facility that would feature a spa and salon, meeting rooms and a small convention space that could accommodate up to 250 people for various events. Baldwin also noted that the proposed facility would cater largely to out-of-town visitors interested in Boulder City’s golf courses.

The council was divided, with Mayor Joe Hardy and council member Matt Fox supporting the direct lease proposal. Council member Steve Walton expressed the greatest reservation about the project saying that he “loves the idea but does not love the location.” Walton and council member Sherri Jorgensen expressed concern that the development could block sight lines.

While the council had already voted to support an RV park in that area, Walton was vocal in his preference that the land be used to add additional hangar space to the airport. Hardy countered that there was no current proposal in place or expressed interest on the part of anyone to build hangars there. Walton said there is a waiting list for hangar space and said he was “reasonably certain” that hangars could be developed within five years.

Council member Cokie Booth eventually joined with Walton and Jorgensen after initially saying she had entered the process later than other members and was willing to go along with the majority. With other council members split, her vote was essentially the tiebreaker.

