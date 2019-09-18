Rules of road apply to cyclists

I continue my recap of new Nevada laws that may be of interest.

When bicycles are ridden with other traffic, cyclists must obey the same rules and regulations as other types of vehicles. The safe interaction between bicyclists and motorists is the responsibility of both parties. Motorists are not allowed to interfere intentionally with the movement of a person lawfully operating a bicycle; bicyclists may not intentionally interfere with the movement of a motor vehicle.

At intersections, motorists must yield to cyclists as they would for other vehicles and pedestrians. When passing a cyclist, motorists must move into an adjacent lane to the left if possible. If not, the motorist must pass with at least 3 feet of clearance.

Motorists must yield the right-of-way to a cyclist on a bicycle path or in a bike lane. Motorists may not stop, park or drive on a designated bicycle path or lane unless they are entering or leaving an alley or driveway, performing official duties, or are directed by a police officer, or an emergency situation exists.

A cyclist is required to ride on the right side of the roadway. Cyclists ride in a traffic lane, staying to the far right as practicable unless preparing to turn or overtake another vehicle. Cyclists must obey all traffic signs and signals and use hand signals to let others know what they plan to do.

Inexperienced riders, especially children, require special courtesy and care. They may not always follow traffic rules.

Also, cyclists should obey the law, wear a helmet, wear brightly colored clothing and keep their bikes in good repair. They should not ride on the wrong side of the road, wear a headset when riding or ride at night without required lights and reflectors.

Bicycles ridden at night must have a white lamp in the front visible from at least 500 feet away, a red tail reflector visible in a vehicle’s low beams from 300 feet away and have reflective material on the sides of the bike visible in low beams from at least 600 feet away or a lamp visible from both sides from 500 feet away.

Sept. 5. Traffic: The driver of the speeding vehicle says they are late for court on a speeding ticket at 7:31 a.m. in the area of mile marker 9 on Interstate 11.

Assist other department: The caller says the family member is rolling around in cigarette butts and yelling about a broken hip, seeing spots and breaking a window at 1:01 p.m. in the 400 block of Intrepid Court.

Thought for the day: Maybe it’s possible to get a volume discount from the court to include the new ticket.

Sept. 6. Parking: The caller said there is a continual problem with vehicles blocking the driveway while dropping off and picking up schoolchildren at 8:04 a.m. in the 800 block of Cottonwood Cove.

Trespass: The suspect from a previous theft call makes it only a block or so away from the crime before passing out and making service of the order much easier at 10:24 p.m. in the 900 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: Pay close attention when in school zones and residential areas nearby and be aware of your surroundings. Don’t make it a police situation.

Sept. 7. Animal: The animal shelter gets an overheated animal that the owner believes is possessed by demons at 9:07 a.m. in the 500 block of Birch Street.

Domestic: The relationship goes south when one party cheats and hits the other with a vehicle at 6:32 p.m. in the 800 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: Evidently, it has been too hot for animals and people alike.

Sept. 8. Animal: The pets get a night in the Boulder City pet spa while the inebriated driver gets less appealing lodging at 12:36 a.m. in the area of Boulder City Parkway and U.S. Highway 93.

Recovered stolen vehicle: The vehicle is found running, and the owner discovers that it is, in fact, missing from his house at 8:25 a.m. in the area of River Mountain Drive and Wyoming Street.

Thought for the day: The pups were excited for a party with the other pet jail occupants and none the worse for wear.

Sept. 9. Assist a citizen: The caller says the key won’t help and the man locked in the restroom is anxious to get out before the bus departs at 1:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Ville Drive.

Suspicious: The abandoned bucket has something inside, but the caller doesn’t want to look at 5:36 p.m. in the 600 block of Avenue M.

Thought for the day: While waiting for the fire department, all parties introduce themselves, including the small voice behind the men’s room door.

Sept. 11. Assist other department: The recovered stolen vehicle is now on fire at 12:38 a.m. in the area of Wyoming Street and River Mountain Avenue.

Reckless: Several callers report a vehicle speeding and knocking over a sign at 2:52 p.m. in the area of Aspen Drive and Adams Boulevard.

Thought for the day: The speed demon is located and cited.

Call of the week: Juvenile disturbance: The caller says there are 20-30 kids milling around the park and appear to be looking for something to get into. They yelled that the subject was a “cop caller” and to the other juveniles to “hide the weed” at 8:10 p.m. Sept. 7 in the 900 block of Utah Street. (I guess if one is to be called a name, cop caller isn’t so bad.)

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.