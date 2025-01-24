41°F
weather icon Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
News

RR Museum construction underway

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Construction of the new expansion of the Nevada State Railroad Mu ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Construction of the new expansion of the Nevada State Railroad Museum has started at the corner of Buchanan Boulevard and Nevada Way. The project broke ground in December.
More Stories
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Several streets in Boulder City were blocked off Friday following ...
Metro officer involved in shooting in Boulder City
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Substation 3 as it currently exists.
Cost estimates for Substation 3 soar by 141%
Courtesy image Diagram depicting the process to be used for energy storage using water and comp ...
Council forwards energy storage proposal to planning commission
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Mayor Joe Hardy speaks at the State of the City event on Jan. 16.
Mayor touts contributions of others in annual speech
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
January 23, 2025 - 5:07 pm
 

For those who have driven by or have stopped at the light at the intersection of Buchanan Boulevard and Boulder City Parkway in the last two weeks, it’s hard not to notice the fencing and construction work currently underway.

It’s the location of the long-awaited expansion of the Nevada State Railroad Museum, which broke ground in early December.

“We’re excited to see this project underway after so many years, but know there is still hard work ahead of us to reach the finish line and provide that high-quality educational and cultural experience for all who will walk through the doors that the people of Nevada expect from their state museums,” Museum Director Christopher MacMahon said last week.

He said that while the building itself is funded and construction underway, they still need approval for the additional staff that will be necessary to operate the facility and interact with the public. This includes a curator and museum attendants as well as custodial and grounds-keeping staff. MacMahon said they are optimistic the state Legislature will fund these positions in their upcoming session.

Construction is anticipated to take approximately 15 months—finishing in March or April of 2026. A grand opening date will be announced once they have been cleared for occupancy and know they have the staff necessary to serve the public.

The facility is expected to be another draw for Las Vegas visitors coming through Boulder City on their way to Hoover Dam.

“The Nevada State Railroad Museum is one of the main destinations for both locals and tourists visiting Boulder City, and when people visit the museum, data shows museum-goers stay longer in town, patronizing local businesses and restaurants,” he said.

“When the visitor center opens, we anticipate our annual attendance will double, which means $1 million-$3 million in the community being spent at local businesses. Our success will also be the success of small business owners around town, and of course more money spent at local businesses also means more revenue collected by the city that can be utilized on city services on behalf of Boulder City’s residents.”

MacMahon added that — aside from the financial implications — expanded exhibits, classroom space, archival storage, and a research room will allow them to further expand their education and preservation missions, making the museum “a prominent academic center within the community.”

“The museum is excited for the future ahead and looks forward to continuing to work with our wonderful community partners here in Boulder City and proudly serving the people of Nevada as one of your seven state museums,” he said.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Several streets in Boulder City were blocked off Friday following ...
Metro officer involved in shooting in Boulder City
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Dozens of law enforcement officers responded Friday morning to the 700 block of Sixth Street following a reported shooting.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Substation 3 as it currently exists.
Cost estimates for Substation 3 soar by 141%
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Rising costs continue to bedevil city plans for replacing and upgrading infrastructure. The latest example is related to efforts to upgrade Boulder City’s electric utility service as the cost estimates of Substation 3 soared by 141% and the scheduled completion date was pushed out by three full years.

Courtesy image Diagram depicting the process to be used for energy storage using water and comp ...
Council forwards energy storage proposal to planning commission
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

A proposed energy storage facility got a second bite at the apple last week as the city council voted unanimously to forward a new application for a different and smaller plot of land for the project to the planning commission for possible addition to the city’s land use plan.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Mayor Joe Hardy speaks at the State of the City event on Jan. 16.
Mayor touts contributions of others in annual speech
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

This year’s State of the City address by Mayor Joe Hardy had a new title but continued many of the same themes of teamwork as last year, with a lot more emphasis on the recognition of others.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Then candidate Ned Thomas addresses the public in a special counc ...
Council offers $220K plus perks
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The process for securing a new city manager in Boulder City took a big leap forward Tuesday as the city council voted unanimously to accept proposed changes to the previously-offered contract with current Milpitas, Calif. City Manager Ned Thomas.

Photo courtesy Amy Wagner This past weekend, members of the BCHS choir got a unique experience ...
Experiencing some of Disney’s magic
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In nature, when an eagle and mouse come together, the outcome is fairly predictable.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review On Dec. 20, the Apsey family, who have been in Boulder City for a ...
Seven finds his forever home
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Christmas came early for the Apsey family.