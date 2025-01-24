RR Museum construction underway

For those who have driven by or have stopped at the light at the intersection of Buchanan Boulevard and Boulder City Parkway in the last two weeks, it’s hard not to notice the fencing and construction work currently underway.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Construction of the new expansion of the Nevada State Railroad Museum has started at the corner of Buchanan Boulevard and Nevada Way. The project broke ground in December.

It’s the location of the long-awaited expansion of the Nevada State Railroad Museum, which broke ground in early December.

“We’re excited to see this project underway after so many years, but know there is still hard work ahead of us to reach the finish line and provide that high-quality educational and cultural experience for all who will walk through the doors that the people of Nevada expect from their state museums,” Museum Director Christopher MacMahon said last week.

He said that while the building itself is funded and construction underway, they still need approval for the additional staff that will be necessary to operate the facility and interact with the public. This includes a curator and museum attendants as well as custodial and grounds-keeping staff. MacMahon said they are optimistic the state Legislature will fund these positions in their upcoming session.

Construction is anticipated to take approximately 15 months—finishing in March or April of 2026. A grand opening date will be announced once they have been cleared for occupancy and know they have the staff necessary to serve the public.

The facility is expected to be another draw for Las Vegas visitors coming through Boulder City on their way to Hoover Dam.

“The Nevada State Railroad Museum is one of the main destinations for both locals and tourists visiting Boulder City, and when people visit the museum, data shows museum-goers stay longer in town, patronizing local businesses and restaurants,” he said.

“When the visitor center opens, we anticipate our annual attendance will double, which means $1 million-$3 million in the community being spent at local businesses. Our success will also be the success of small business owners around town, and of course more money spent at local businesses also means more revenue collected by the city that can be utilized on city services on behalf of Boulder City’s residents.”

MacMahon added that — aside from the financial implications — expanded exhibits, classroom space, archival storage, and a research room will allow them to further expand their education and preservation missions, making the museum “a prominent academic center within the community.”

“The museum is excited for the future ahead and looks forward to continuing to work with our wonderful community partners here in Boulder City and proudly serving the people of Nevada as one of your seven state museums,” he said.