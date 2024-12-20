Rowland Lagan honored with city award

For the past quarter-century, Jill Rowland Lagan has gone above and beyond to help promote Boulder City and its businesses as CEO of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review As CEO of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, Jill Rowland Lagan has had a hand in countless events and programs benefiting Boulder City and its businesses over the past 25 years. Seen here with Santa and Mike Pacini at the recent Christmas parade, Rowland Lagan was recently named this year’s Bill Andrews Award recipient by the city.

For the past quarter-century, Jill Rowland Lagan has gone above and beyond to help promote Boulder City and its businesses as CEO of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

Her efforts have not gone unnoticed as she and the chamber have won many awards over the years. But one that she was not expecting was to be named this year’s winner of the city’s Bill Andrews Award.

Rowland Lagan said she had no idea she had been nominated. She was notified of the award about four weeks ago and is “truly honored to be recognized.”

“It is easy to serve a community and membership you love,” she said told the Review late last week. “Being passionate about going to work every day is a true blessing. There are so many energizing and exciting things happening in Boulder City right now and I am very blessed to get to play a small role in it.

“I haven’t been a part of that experience before, so I’m not sure (how it all came about). I did learn after the presentation that two council people nominated me, but I don’t know who or when.”

According to a city report, the Bill Andrews Award was established by the city council to recognize individuals who make a difference in the community. Nominations were opened in October with nominations received last month and a selection was made.

Andrews was the city’s longtime attorney and was very active within the community.

There are no written criteria. Residents, including council members, can nominate a worthy individual. Council members individually notify the city manager of their top selection and a winner is chosen. During the Dec. 10 city council meeting, Mayor Joe Hardy praised Rowland Lagan for her work and dedication to making Boulder City a better place to work, live and play.

“She has been pivotal in managing various community projects, including Main Street Project, events like Spring Jamboree, Wine Walk, and the Christmas parade,” he said. “Each initiative reflects her ability to inspire community participation and celebrate our local culture.”

Hardy went on to say, “She is an unsung hero of Boulder City. Her name resonates with residents, symbolizing dedication and community spirit and leadership.”

Rowland Lagan, who was born and raised in Boulder City and is a 1987 BCHS grad, went to the podium and expressed her appreciation for the award.

“I’m super honored and very humbled,” she said. “Thank you, thank you, for the recognition. I am sure there are a million others who deserve it.”

Past award winners include:

■ Teddy Fenton

■ Vern and Darlene Burk

■ Bruce Woodbury

■ Earl Burris

■ Connie Poling

■ Cindy Bandy

■ Don Walker

■ Carol Jefferies

■ Jack Edwards

■ Ralph and Sara Denton

■ Harold and Goldie Begley

■ Peter Huntoon

■ Dick Bravo

■ Bill Cottrell

■ Wayne and Shirley Putz

■ Bob Ferraro

■ Michael and Teresa Giroux

■ Christy Springgate-Hill

■ Joe Rowe

■ Judge Victor Miller

■ Phil Esser

■ Fred and Phyllis Bachhuber

■ Deborah Finnegan

■ Dr. Robert and Mrs. Lori Merrell

■ Barbara Agostini

■ Doug Scheppmann