49°F
weather icon Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
News

Rowland Lagan honored with city award

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review As CEO of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, Jill Rowland Laga ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review As CEO of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, Jill Rowland Lagan has had a hand in countless events and programs benefiting Boulder City and its businesses over the past 25 years. Seen here with Santa and Mike Pacini at the recent Christmas parade, Rowland Lagan was recently named this year’s Bill Andrews Award recipient by the city.
More Stories
Courtesy photo Once and future municipal judge, Victor Miller
Meet the ‘new’ judge
An American flag was placed at one of the gravesites along with a wreath.
Honoring heroes during the holidays
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Members of the Garrett Junior High hydroponics class po ...
Garrett’s gardening gurus
bcr default image
Council votes to approve $3M in spending
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
December 19, 2024 - 7:45 pm
 

For the past quarter-century, Jill Rowland Lagan has gone above and beyond to help promote Boulder City and its businesses as CEO of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

Her efforts have not gone unnoticed as she and the chamber have won many awards over the years. But one that she was not expecting was to be named this year’s winner of the city’s Bill Andrews Award.

Rowland Lagan said she had no idea she had been nominated. She was notified of the award about four weeks ago and is “truly honored to be recognized.”

“It is easy to serve a community and membership you love,” she said told the Review late last week. “Being passionate about going to work every day is a true blessing. There are so many energizing and exciting things happening in Boulder City right now and I am very blessed to get to play a small role in it.

“I haven’t been a part of that experience before, so I’m not sure (how it all came about). I did learn after the presentation that two council people nominated me, but I don’t know who or when.”

According to a city report, the Bill Andrews Award was established by the city council to recognize individuals who make a difference in the community. Nominations were opened in October with nominations received last month and a selection was made.

Andrews was the city’s longtime attorney and was very active within the community.

There are no written criteria. Residents, including council members, can nominate a worthy individual. Council members individually notify the city manager of their top selection and a winner is chosen. During the Dec. 10 city council meeting, Mayor Joe Hardy praised Rowland Lagan for her work and dedication to making Boulder City a better place to work, live and play.

“She has been pivotal in managing various community projects, including Main Street Project, events like Spring Jamboree, Wine Walk, and the Christmas parade,” he said. “Each initiative reflects her ability to inspire community participation and celebrate our local culture.”

Hardy went on to say, “She is an unsung hero of Boulder City. Her name resonates with residents, symbolizing dedication and community spirit and leadership.”

Rowland Lagan, who was born and raised in Boulder City and is a 1987 BCHS grad, went to the podium and expressed her appreciation for the award.

“I’m super honored and very humbled,” she said. “Thank you, thank you, for the recognition. I am sure there are a million others who deserve it.”

Past award winners include:

■ Teddy Fenton

■ Vern and Darlene Burk

■ Bruce Woodbury

■ Earl Burris

■ Connie Poling

■ Cindy Bandy

■ Don Walker

■ Carol Jefferies

■ Jack Edwards

■ Ralph and Sara Denton

■ Harold and Goldie Begley

■ Peter Huntoon

■ Dick Bravo

■ Bill Cottrell

■ Wayne and Shirley Putz

■ Bob Ferraro

■ Michael and Teresa Giroux

■ Christy Springgate-Hill

■ Joe Rowe

■ Judge Victor Miller

■ Phil Esser

■ Fred and Phyllis Bachhuber

■ Deborah Finnegan

■ Dr. Robert and Mrs. Lori Merrell

■ Barbara Agostini

■ Doug Scheppmann

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Courtesy photo Once and future municipal judge, Victor Miller
Meet the ‘new’ judge
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

If that person overseeing hearings of the Boulder City Municipal Court looks familiar come Jan. 7, there is a good reason for that.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Members of the Garrett Junior High hydroponics class po ...
Garrett’s gardening gurus
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

There’s a good chance that waiting under the tree on Christmas morning for several Garrett Junior High students will be at-home hydroponic kits.

bcr default image
Council votes to approve $3M in spending
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In their meeting of Dec. 10, the city council approved well over $3 million in spending in a single vote.

Hundreds turned out for the annual lighting of the Christmas Tree, which is hosted by the Bould ...
Christmas came early to Boulder City
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

This past weekend, thousands turned out for a vanity of holiday events in Boulder City including the Luminaria, lighting of the Christmas House and community tree, Doodlebug Bazaar and Santa’s Electric Light Parade.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Around 100 invited guests attended the official groundbreaking la ...
State breaks ground on new railroad museum
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

A lot has changed about Boulder City since it was founded nearly a century ago but one thing has remained a constant: The lot on the northwest corner of Buchanan and Boulder City Parkway has always been vacant. But that is about to change as ground was broken on Friday for a long-awaited expansion of the Nevada State Railroad Museum that is slated to open on that corner in the summer of 2026.

bcr default image
Leafy Latitude gets their liquor license
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It took more than a year, but the owners of the Leafy Latitude cigar bar on Nevada Way finally got their liquor license approved last week.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review A recent meeting about the BoR xeriscape project was supposed to ...
Residents grill BoR rep about xeriscape
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Vernon Cunningham, deputy public affairs director for the Bureau of Reclamation Lower Colorado Basin Region, was at last week’s meeting of the Historic Preservation Commission to make a presentation about proposed signage at the site of the bureau’s headquarters at the top of Park Street.

Courtesy photo Rose Ann Rabiola Miele and Deb Finnegan donned their favorite turkey outfits rec ...
The joy of giving on Christmas
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Christmas is a day about giving to others, gathering with friends and family and enjoying a turkey or ham dinner with all the traditional sides.

Photo courtesy St. Jude’s This Saturday, St. Jude’s Ranch for Children will be transformed ...
Night of Lights at St. Jude’s Saturday
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

If you didn’t get your fill of holiday cheer this past weekend thanks to a variety of events held in Boulder City, you can do so this Saturday.