103°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Retaliation cited in biker shooting

By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Boulder City Review
June 8, 2022 - 4:09 pm
 
(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Richard Devries, 66, second from left, makes his initial ...
(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Richard Devries, 66, second from left, makes his initial court appearance in Henderson Justice Court on June 2. He is a suspect in a shooting between Hells Angels and rival Vagos bikers on May 29 on Interstate 11/U.S. Highway 95, according to police.

A highway shooting in Henderson involving rival motorcycle gangs may have been an act of retaliation, a prosecutor said June 2.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Danielle “Pieper” Chio said a member of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang was killed in April in San Bernardino, California, and the killing may have led to the May 29 shooting on Interstate 11/U.S. Highway 95.

“So the concern is that there’s retaliatory shootings going back and forth between the two jurisdictions and between the two clubs,” Chio said during a hearing June 2 in Henderson Justice Court.

Russell Smith, 26, Stephen Alo, 46, and Richard Devries, 66, have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, six counts of battery with a deadly weapon and six counts of discharging a gun at or into an occupied structure, court records show.

The Hells Angels bikers are accused of opening fire on members of the rival Vagos gang after the Fly Your Flags Over Hoover Dam event that ended at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.

The three suspects appeared in court June 2, and Justice of the Peace David Gibson Sr. set bail for each at $380,000.

On Friday, June 3, Devries, identified as the president of the Las Vegas chapter of the Hells Angels in a Henderson Police Department arrest report, filed a petition to be granted a lower bail.

His defense attorney, Richard Schonfeld, had initially asked for a bail of $50,000. Schonfeld argued June 2 that a higher bail was not necessary because Devries has a stable employment history, has lived in Las Vegas for 19 years, has no prior criminal history, and is an honorably discharged military veteran.

“It is respectfully submitted that the Justice Court’s bail setting of $380,000 is an amount that is excessive and tantamount to no bail, which is a violation of both the Nevada Constitution and the United States Constitution,” Schonfeld wrote in the petition filed in District Court.

Prosecutors initially asked for a $1 million bail for each of the defendants, while defense attorneys argued that Hells Angels were granted lower bails in other, high-profile cases involving the group.

Gibson said he felt a high bail was appropriate in order to prevent future violence.

“I can’t predict the future, but I can kind of control it,” he said.

Schonfeld said he has not seen any “concrete allegations” that Devries was personally involved in the shooting.

“Mr. Devries maintains his innocence and we will address the allegations at the future court proceedings,” Schonfeld said in a statement June 2.

Alo and Smith are described in the arrest report as prospects for the chapter.

According to the report, the prospects also caused problems at the cemetery, where they revved their engines and set off car alarms during a Memorial Day ceremony.

Police said the Vagos members were riding north on U.S. Highway 95 near Wagon Wheel Drive when multiple Hells Angels members pulled up next to them. Some of the Hells Angels riders tried to kick a Vagos rider over, and one Hells Angels member “stood up on their motorcycle and started shooting,” the report said.

Prosecutors said about 15 shots were fired, and stray bullets were shot across the freeway. Chio said one of the stray bullets struck a car parked in front of a church.

Six of the Vagos riders were injured, along with a member of the Hells Angels.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Kyle McClendon) Shayla Silva, a captain with University Fire Department in Fairbanks, Alaska, ...
Woman’s flame burns brightly: Dark challenges inspire ex-beauty queen to help others
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Tattooed on Shayla Silva’s inner wrist is a small semicolon. It’s so small that it could easily be missed. But for Silva it’s a constant reminder to take a breath and pause for a moment before moving forward and tackling the next challenge that comes her way.

Shawna Hollister A barrel that contain human remains was found at Lake Mead on Sunday, May 1.
Theory ties mobsters to body found in barrel
By Jeff Burbank and Geoff Schumacher Special to the Boulder City Review

Editor’s note: This article first appeared at DailyMail.com

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Early voting began Tuesday and continues through Fr ...
Several hundred cast ballots in BC
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A little more than 300 voters cast their ballots Tuesday, June 7, in Boulder City, the first day early voting for the June 14 primary election was offered in the community.

(Pam Leon/28 Sunflowers) Luana Fritz, the new chairman of Boulder City Chamber of Commerce’s ...
Chamber recognizes achievements, installs officers
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City Chamber of Commerce celebrated the past year’s achievements while looking forward during its annual installation and awards dinner June 2 at Boulder Creek Golf Club. The evening had a luau theme.

(Getty Images) Students 18 and younger in Boulder City will be able to get free breakfasts and ...
Free meals for students available
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City students will be able to receive free meals in June thanks to funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Temporary summer hours for the municipal pool inclu ...
Temporary summer pool hours set
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The municipal pool has established temporary hours for summer.

 
Fallen soldiers remembered during solemn ceremonies
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A hallowed spirit filled Boulder City this past weekend as visitors and residents gathered to remember those who gave their lives serving the country.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Members of the Boulder City High School class of 2022 ...
Graduates look forward
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Families, friends and members of Boulder City High School’s class of 2022 recently gathered at Bruce Eaton Field for graduation and to celebrate moving forward in their lives.

(Henderson Police Department) Russell Smith, from left, Stephen Alo and Richard Devries were ar ...
Three arrested after highway shooting
By Glenn Puit Special to the Boulder City Review

A pack of Hells Angels bikers trailed members of the rival Vagos biker gang before opening fire on the group on Interstate 11/U.S. Highway 95 in Henderson, according to a newly released arrest report in the case.