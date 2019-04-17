Restaurant’s owner trial continued to May

(Boulder City) Andrew Stopper

The trial of a Boulder City restaurant owner who is facing multiple charges, including battery and assault, has been continued until May.

Andrew Stopper, owner of Anthony’s Trattoria at 1312 Boulder City Parkway, Suite D, has pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanors: battery, assault, harassment and coercion against a former employee.

Stopper’s attorney, Bruce Woodbury, said discussions with Assistant City Attorney Gary Booker are ongoing.

Woodbury said Stopper continues to deny the charges and believes there are ulterior motives with them.

“If the matter is not satisfactorily resolved, we will go to trial,” he added.

Stopper’s trial has been continued to 3:30 p.m. May 21 at Boulder City Municipal Court.

Woodbury said if the case does go to trial, he has witnesses who will come forward to support Stopper.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Boulder City Municipal Court, “on or about Feb. 24, 2018,” Stopper used force and attempted to commit a violent injury against a woman who worked for him.

He was arrested July 13 after the complaint was received by the court alleging he assaulted an employee while at work and that he swung a knife back and forth like a baseball bat while giving her an unfriendly stare.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.