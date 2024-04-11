81°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Residents weigh in on vision for BC’s future

Photo credit: Robin Stiles, Ph.D./Emergent Method Residents provided their input on their visio ...
Photo credit: Robin Stiles, Ph.D./Emergent Method Residents provided their input on their vision for the future of Boulder City during a public workshop in March 2024.
More Stories
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Students at Martha P. King Elementary donned their glasses Monday ...
Look, up in the sky…
Screenshot An aerial views shows the current turf at the Municipal Golf Course and the proposed ...
Council hears plan for golf course turf reduction
City confirms fire chief no longer employed
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review A sign outside of the 99 Cent Only store states that “Everythi ...
Residents weigh in on 99 Cents Store’s shuttering
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
April 11, 2024 - 4:04 pm
 

“In the future, Boulder City will be…”

That was the heading on a large piece of otherwise blank white paper on an easel at a recent public meeting set to gather input as Boulder City prepares a new five-year strategic plan where attendees put handwritten notes outlining their thoughts about the city’s future.

Emergent Method, the consulting firm that the city hired to shepherd the process of plan creation has sought input via a number of avenues, including an online survey for residents, four focus groups and three community meetings. The last of these occurred March 25 and drew 29 participants. (More than 300 residents took part in the online survey.)

When it comes to what residents would like to see in Boulder City in the next five years, there was a split between those who attended meetings and those who answered online.

Attendees could fairly be described in general as wanting the city to stay pretty much as it is, except with a new pool and a second grocery store. (Note that the meeting took place a couple of weeks before news that the 99 Cents Only Store on Boulder City Parkway will be closing, along with all other locations in the chain, which will leave Albertsons as the sole local choice for food shopping.)

When suggestions for change opportunities were placed on a matrix that defined both ease of accomplishment and potential impact, the Quick Wins suggestions included permanently funding the community liaison role, which works to connect residents in need with available services, to city recognition of Pride Month, to re-examining the city’s strict growth ordinance, which has kept the population of Boulder City largely flat for the better part of three decades.

When it came to the online survey, Emergent Method was able to provide demographic info which closely tracked the stats for the city overall. For example, about half of the respondents were over the age of 45 and nearly a quarter were over 65. This is close to the numbers from the most recent census which showed that close to one-in-three BC residents are over 65. (By way of comparison, nationally the percentage of over 65 is closer to one-in-six.) Median age in Boulder City is about 53.

Survey respondents were asked about current city initiatives, which they thought should be de-emphasized and at complete odds with the current city council. More respondents than any other category called for scaling back the size of the currently planned replacement for the city’s pool.

Respondents were united in the areas they said were threats to the city’s future success with most citing a fear of too much growth and nearly as many mentioning what they characterized as the “growing homeless population” being major threats to the city.

Also cited by many were concerns that “overgrowth” in nearby Henderson would negatively impact everything from public safety resources to water consumption.

The next step in the process of drawing up a new plan for the council to vote on will be a committee workshop scheduled for April 18.

THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Students at Martha P. King Elementary donned their glasses Monday ...
Look, up in the sky…
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Screenshot An aerial views shows the current turf at the Municipal Golf Course and the proposed ...
Council hears plan for golf course turf reduction
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Reducing water usage in Southern Nevada has been a subject that has affected the look of clean, green Boulder City multiple times in the past year.

City confirms fire chief no longer employed
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

After more than two weeks of inquiries by the Boulder City Review, late Tuesday afternoon the city confirmed that Boulder City Fire Chief Will Gray is no longer employed.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review A sign outside of the 99 Cent Only store states that “Everythi ...
Residents weigh in on 99 Cents Store’s shuttering
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In what came as a surprise to many who are frequent shoppers, officials from 99 Cents Only Stores announced last week that all of their 371 locations will be closing over the next several weeks.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The historic Boulder City Theatre was one of several locations ta ...
Four suspects arrested in graffiti case
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

On Jan. 22, many residents were shocked by a rash of graffiti throughout town, which included the historic Boulder City Theatre.

The 99 Cents Only store on 1200 S. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
99 Cents Only store closing in Boulder City
By Sean Hemmersmeier / RJ

The owner of 99 Cents Only said it will close all 371 of its stores in the U.S. The deep discount retailer has more than 20 stores in Southern Nevada.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
BREAKING NEWS: Four arrests made in BC graffiti spree
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

BCPD has announced a series of arrests in the graffitti vandalism incidents that plagued the city earlier this year. According to a release provided by the PD, two of the charges are felonies due to the monetary level of damaged caused by the tagging. The higher dollar amounts were largely driven by the tags left on at least one historic locomotive at the Nevada State Railroad Museum.

Screenshot Image of the page for the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home page on the Medicare.g ...
Veterans Home loses 5-star rating
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

As multiple experts said they expected after news of the most recent inspection of the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home by federal authorities came to light, the home located in Boulder City has lost its long-held and vaunted five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The former 7-11 on Nevada Highway will soon be home to a Pinkbox ...
Pinkbox to open in Boulder City
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Following months of speculation, earlier this week it was confirmed that Pinkbox Donuts will soon be calling Boulder City home.